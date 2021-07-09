Waco speller takes 7th in national spelling bee

Vihaan Sibal is already looking ahead to next year’s national spelling bee, but for now the River Valley Intermediate School student is celebrating his seventh place finish Thursday in this year's competition.
Bhavana Madini, a 13-year-old from New York City, won third place after mistakenly adding an "e" to the end of "athanor" in the 14th round. Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, and Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from San Francisco, then went head to head for three rounds before Thummala misspelled "neroli oil" by one vowel in the 17th round.
Avant-garde claimed victory by spelling the word "murraya" in the 18th round, cementing her spot as the first African American spelling champion in the bee's history. Murraya is a type of flowering plant.
Three years ago, Sibal finished in 42nd place when he was in third grade. He said when he decided to compete this time around, he did not expect to make it past the preliminaries. But the 12-year-old spelled his way through the preliminaries, quarter-finals, semi-finals and into the 10th round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, tying for seventh place alongside 14-year-olds Sreethan Gajula and Ashrita Gandhari and 13-year-olds Avani Joshi and Akshainie Kamma.
After spending Friday at Disney’s Magic Kingdom with his family, near the site of the finals competition, Sibal said he is disappointed he did not make it further, but happy he progressed as far as he did. With his second national spelling bee behind him, he said he has advice for other kids who want to compete.
“I guess I didn’t use this advice yesterday. I kind of panicked,” he said. “But don’t focus on the outcome. Just focus on building together your word and thinking about how to spell it.”
While his family, friends and teachers joined a watch party back home, Sibal met his match when he was asked to spell “torticollis.” In an interview Friday, he said he had never encountered the obscure medical term before that day. It refers to a condition causing the neck to contort in an abnormal manner.
Using everything he had learned up to that point, Sibal made an educated guess but missed by two vowels.
“Yesterday there were a lot of nerves, and it was my first time in the finals, so I guess I blanked out and didn’t think that much,” Sibal said.
Students who plan to compete prepare by reading the dictionary, but Sibal said it is more effective to study the etymologies and roots of words instead of attempting to memorize individual words.
“Unless you've sorted like 100,000 to 200,000 words, you really can't do much with just studying 5,000 or 6,000,” Sibal said.
He said the competition between him and the other spellers remained friendly. The way they saw it, they were competing against the dictionary, not each other. He congratulated Avant-garde on her victory in the 18th round.
“She’s really nice,” Sibal said. “She had a really cool method of studying.”
He said Avant-garde used the same program to study that all but one of the 11 finalists used, called SpellPundit, but took it a step further. The program has a tendency to lag in between each word, so she alternated between two monitors with separate sessions up, practicing twice as many words in the same amount of time. Sibal said he might try the same method in the lead-up to the next bee, but he has not decided yet.
His father, Dr. Aman Sibal, said his son has the discipline necessary to study on his own. All he and his wife have to do is make sure Vihaan has the study tools he needs and give him the occasional reminder to stay on track.
“I knew he had the discipline. He loves to play tennis, so there were days when he would just play tennis and pass out and didn’t have the energy (to study),” Aman Sibal said. “So we reminded him at times that he wanted to plan things so he could take the time to (study) his words and improve his chances.”
He said his son’s goal is to make it into the final three.