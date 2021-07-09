Waco speller takes 7th in national spelling bee

“She’s really nice,” Sibal said. “She had a really cool method of studying.”

He said Avant-garde used the same program to study that all but one of the 11 finalists used, called SpellPundit, but took it a step further. The program has a tendency to lag in between each word, so she alternated between two monitors with separate sessions up, practicing twice as many words in the same amount of time. Sibal said he might try the same method in the lead-up to the next bee, but he has not decided yet.

His father, Dr. Aman Sibal, said his son has the discipline necessary to study on his own. All he and his wife have to do is make sure Vihaan has the study tools he needs and give him the occasional reminder to stay on track.

“I knew he had the discipline. He loves to play tennis, so there were days when he would just play tennis and pass out and didn’t have the energy (to study),” Aman Sibal said. “So we reminded him at times that he wanted to plan things so he could take the time to (study) his words and improve his chances.”

He said his son’s goal is to make it into the final three.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.