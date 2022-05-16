Waco splash pads, cooling centers ready as record May heat cranks up

If May is feeling like midsummer in Waco this year, it’s no wonder: The National Weather Service is predicting that all-time highs could fall this week for Tuesday through Friday.

“You are in for a really, really warm week, unfortunately,” understated Monique Sellers, an NWS meteorologist in Fort Worth.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 97, one degree over the record for that day. Highs of 98 are expected Wednesday through Friday, surpassing the record of 95 for each those days.

“You see a lot of repetition here,” said Sellers, who described conditions creating this prolonged warm spell as a high pressure system stalled and stagnating over Mexico and southwestern Texas.

Waco Regional Airport reached a high Monday of 93, marking the city’s earliest 10-day streak of consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s, the NWS reports.

Not only is it hotter than normal, it is drier than usual.

“Rainfall years to date in Waco stands at 6.37 inches, and the normal through the end of May is 16.32 inches. You’re about 8 inches behind at this point,” Sellers said. Slim rain chances, only 20%, arrive Friday and Saturday.

Beating the heat has become a priority for many, including the homeless who may turn to the Salvation Army for cold drinks and cooler living conditions.

“We have large commercial coolers out front filled with ice and water,” said Tim Wasion, who directs the men’s and women’s shelters and a kitchen from the Salvation Army location on Webster Avenue downtown.

Traditionally, the Salvation Army becomes a cooling center when temperatures hover around 100 degrees. Officials sometimes “fudge” on that number, said Wasion, waving arrivals on through if temperatures push past 95 degrees.

Wasion said those on the street help themselves to iced-down bottled water the Salvation Army places in coolers right outside its front door.

“I put 60 or 70 bottles in there a couple of days ago, and it will last another day or two before we have to refill,” Wasion said. “We buy water when we have to, but we’re blessed with donations. We have so much water right now, we don’t have room in our warehouse. We put it in a breezeway between our two buildings. Since September, we’ve paid for water one time. Target just donated 30 pallets. Individuals walk up and give us a case.”

Wasion said he’s seen just about everything during 20 years in the business of helping people, at Mission Waco and at shelters in the northern U.S.

“What I haven’t seen is super high temperatures this early in the year,” he said. “So far, people are dealing with it. Nobody is banging on our door during the day, so I don’t guess things are too bad. But it’s coming.”

Waco Parks and Recreation director Jonathan Cook said splash pads are cranked up and delivering relief at parks citywide. The popular location in Cameron Park runs constantly, said Cook, while pads at Kendrick, Mountainview and Chapel parks become active at 4 p.m. daily. Others at Dewey Community Center and Oscar DuConge Park also run constantly.

“Our Cameron Park splash pad, we started that about 20 years ago, and it has proven year in and year out to be one of the most popular amenities in our park system,” Cook said. “Obviously we are looking at water features and (park) compatibility. They are on our wish list. It’s important to have them sprinkled across the city, an easy drive or walk from the neighborhood.”

Cook said he’s paying extra attention to staffers in his department.

“They’re getting heat and safety training, taking water breaks,” he said. “They’re doing a lot of hard work in the sun, and we want them safe.”

Hawaiian Falls water park on Lake Shore Drive has seen attendance rise to nearly a thousand daily on Saturdays and Sundays, the only days it operates until Memorial Day weekend, when it goes to seven days.

April Morris, at Westview Nursery and Landscape on Valley Mills Drive, said regular customers know the drill under hot, dry conditions.

“Keep it watered,” she said. “Ever since March 1, we’ve been super busy. People are buying bedding plants, putting plants on their patios, replanting trees and shrubs from losses during the freeze. People are sodding their lawns like crazy right now. You want to start watering stuff in the ground every other day, depending upon what you’ve planted, of course.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.