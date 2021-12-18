Waco stores generally well-stocked on busy last weekend before Christmas

"This figure is up from 40 percent a year ago and 30 percent in 2012 when NRF first asked this question," the press release says.

Retailers' efforts to mitigate supply chain slowdowns apparently are working, since 71% of holiday shoppers reported they have been able to find the items they are looking for most or all the time, according to the press release.

The National Retail Federation in late October projected holiday spending this year would total between $843 billion and $859 billion, a range of 8.5% to 10.5% more than last year. That spending now appears on track to hit 11.5% growth, according to last week's update.

John Phillips, who manages the James Avery Artisan Jewelry store in Central Texas Marketplace, predicted 1,500 customers, if not more, would visit the shop Saturday to purchase charms, anklets and charm bracelets.

"We're selling pretty much everything, but charms definitely are the biggest thing. They are the staple of this store," Phillips said. "We're able to get merchandise we need. If it's not in the store, we can get it in a couple of days from Kerrville, where our main office is located. Stocking and restocking is a daily thing. As soon as we get stock in, half is put on display."