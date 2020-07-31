Waco storyteller Vivian Rutherford closing 20-year chapter at library

"The face was not kid-friendly," she said.

Two women in Rutherford's Houston childhood molded much of what would become Rutherford's life passions, a storytelling grandmother and a book-loving mother. The young girl volunteered to work in her library from elementary school to high school and went on to add a master's in library science at the University of North Texas after earning her bachelor's in secondary education.

She and her husband started their family in Houston. She taught in the Houston Independent School District, then was a stay-at-home mom to Marc, Vanessa and Valerie. A job transfer for Max brought them to Waco and Rutherford back to library work, where her bent for teaching never left her as a children's librarian.

"I call it my fun literacy time," she said of her years at the library. "When kids would say, "Oh, you're so silly," I'd say 'Thank you.' That mean they were having fun reading, having fun doing crafts. And when parents would come up and say, 'My child is actually reading now' — that is the biggest compliment ever."

Rutherford's zest for storytelling informed her readings and children's programs, making her a minor celebrity among some kids, who would call out to "Miss Vivian" when they would see her at the grocery store or out shopping.