Waco student gets science recognition

Gabriela Guerra-Sanchez, a seventh-grader in the Atlas Academy at Tennyson Middle School, is among 30 finalists in the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology & Engineering Rising Stars) middle school competition.

Gabriela was named a Top 30 finalist after advancing from the Top 300 MASTERS competition, selected from tens of thousands of regional and state science and engineering fair participants nationwide.

The MASTERS program, founded by the Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators.

Gabriela’s project, titled “Can You Hear That? What Do You See?,” explores how different styles of background music can affect the way people see art. She collected data from survey responses from students who listened to music and then viewed an original abstract painting that she created.

“Gabriela is a creative, out-of-the-box thinker who worked incredibly hard to execute an amazing project,” said Leslie Cannon, Tennyson Middle School teacher-librarian, who herself was among 66 educators from across the country selected for the Society’s Advocate program.