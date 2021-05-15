Waco summer camps return with smaller classes, high demand

Tuition for the camps is $315 for the "Seussical Jr." camp and $215 for the podcasting camp.

Cameron Park Zoo, through July 26

For more information, go to www.cameronparkzoo.com/education/zoo-camp or call 254-750-8400.

Most of the Cameron Park Zoo's summer camps for kids kindergarten through sixth grade sold out within 14 hours, which education curator Connie Kassner attributed to pent-up demand, classes capped at 10 kids and limitations from last summer. Anyone put on waiting lists last summer was notified first for this year's camps, she said.

About 300 children are enrolled in this summer's camps, but some camps still have openings and more may be added later. New this year for kids 12 and older is an Explore Waco camp, a daylong camp that runs June 28-July 2 and July 19-23.