Waco Suspension Bridge goes under wraps
A fabric “cocoon” is currently enveloping the Waco Suspension Bridge as crews remove paint and dirt.

Rust-proof paint will be coated with a urethane finish as part of the $12.4 million project to refurbish the 151-year-old steel structure.

In early May, excavation is set to begin to install deeper footings under the anchor houses. Starting in early summer, the wooden decking will be replaced by a combination of patterned concrete and durable ipe hardwood.

