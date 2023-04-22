Saturday marked the official opening of the Waco Suspension Bridge, unveiling the $12.4 million project the city undertook in 2020 to give the 153-year-old structure new cables, a new deck and a much-needed facelift.

The festivities featured multiple speakers, a ribbon cutting and a cattle drive across the bridge, symbolic of its origin as a connection from the Old West to the new.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook welcomed the crowd gathered near the bronze statues. Cook said from weddings to family reunions or just a walk with loved ones across the bridge, the bridge is a piece of downtown that brings people together.

“When I think of the Waco Suspension Bridge, to me it is all about bringing our community together, and this has been something this bridge has done for our community for over 150 years,” Cook said.

Cook said the community has been without the bridge for more than two years, but the project has been in the works for much longer than that. He thanked past and current city management and mayors for paving the way.

“Without their vision to make Waco a great place to live, none of this would’ve been possible,” he said.

Mayor Dillon Meek spoke next, thanking council members Andrea Barefield, Alice Rodriguez, Josh Borderud and Jim Holmes, who were in attendance, as well as Vicki Mercer from Congressman Pete Sessions’ office, Rep. Doc Anderson and County Commissioner Will Jones.

Meek also thanked Clifton and Betsy Robinson, the philanthropists who installed the bronze cattle statues near the Suspension Bridge and much of the public art around Waco.

Meek said he loves the bridge’s history, serving as a symbol of how the community came together to solve the problem of crossing the Brazos River.

“It’s a real story of strategy and community coming together to solve problems, which I think is so emblematic of what Waco is about,” Meek said.

When thinking about the symbolism of bridges, Meek said a couple words came to mind: connection, progress, overcoming obstacles, innovation, transition and beauty. As Waco became a commercial hub during the 1800s, the Suspension Bridge represented its perseverance in overcoming obstacles, such as the river and became “a marvel of modern engineering,” serving as the longest single-span suspension bridge west of the Mississippi River when it opened, Meek said.

“Our city is characterized by a thriving and inclusive economy, a community that is deeply committed to providing equal opportunities for all in a bold and pragmatic approach to achieving ambitious goals,” he said. “This is a new era, and it is a testament to our resilience, innovation and forward thinking of all of our citizens.”

Assistant Parks Director Tom Balk, who has overseen the project since the bridge’s needs were identified first in 2016, said there were many steps taken to get to the final unveiling Saturday, and throughout the process nothing could be guaranteed.

“We knew how much we love this bridge and how much it means to our community, but in 2015 we didn’t really know what all the bridge needed,” Balk said. “We just knew that there had been this long-standing tradition of generational care for this structure.”

Balk said the city of Waco team and the team from lead engineering firm Patrick Sparks were empowered to take on the project, expecting in the beginning to need new wood decking. However, the crew found the bridge’s cables from 1914 only had about 10 years of use left.

He said as a registered historic national landmark, there were regulations that had to be followed to preserve the bridge’s status, exercising Sparks’ expertise in historic structures.

“I was astounded … We were empowered to do what was necessary to see this bridge through the next 100 years,” Balk said. “… Very technical, but the long and short of it is we needed a new cabling and anchoring system. We were able to successfully anchor this entire structure to bedrock for the first time in over 100 years without compromising any of the brickwork.”

The bridge also got a new decking system and a paint job as part of the overhaul.

Pam Thomason from Historic Waco shared some of the bridge’s history, beginning in 1866 when more than 50 Wacoans formed the Waco Bridge Company in an effort to build the Suspension Bridge near downtown.

“There were only 1,500 people that lived in Waco when they started this plan for this bridge, and they did an amazing job of preparing for this bridge to be a part of the Chisholm Trail and to be the gateway for our city,” Thomason said.

The bridge started as a toll bridge, she said, meant to eventually pay for itself. Thomason presented a photo of the bridge’s first toll keeper, Philipp Beasley, whose great granddaughter Barbara Jean Merritt was in attendance.

Its cables came from the same company in New York that provided the Brooklyn Bridge’s cables, and it was built by engineer Thomas Griffith, “who built the first bridge over the span of the Mississippi River,” Thomason said.

She said the bridge was built using bricks made from the sand of the Brazos River. McLennan County bought the bridge for $75,000, and then sold it to the city of Waco for $1, making it free to cross. Thomason said when the bridge was sold there was a large celebration – similar to Saturday’s excitement – in which Waco pioneer Kate Ross became the first person to cross the free bridge.

After the ceremony, Mayor Meek cut the red ribbon, signifying the official reopening of the bridge. Guests lined the Washington Avenue bridge and Suspension Bridge to watch 20 Longhorn cattle cross the bridge.