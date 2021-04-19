 Skip to main content
Waco Suspension Bridge under wraps as painting, deck work await
Waco Suspension Bridge under wraps as painting, deck work await

A large tarp coves the length of the Waco Suspension Bridge.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
A large tarp coves the length of the Waco Suspension Bridge.
A large tarp coves the length of the Waco Suspension Bridge.
A large tarp coves the length of the Waco Suspension Bridge.

A fabric "cocoon" envelops the Waco Suspension Bridge as crews remove paint and dirt from the steel structure in preparation for repainting. The rust-proof paint will be coated with a urethane finish as part of the $12.4 million project to refurbish the 151-year-old structure. In early May, excavation is set to begin to install deeper footings under the anchor houses. Starting in early summer, the wooden decking will be replaced by a combination of patterned concrete and durable ipe hardwood.

