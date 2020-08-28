Waco tattoo parlor faces up to $14,000 in fines for premature reopening

The last thing Zac Colbert wanted to do was pick a fight with the city of Waco.
All he was trying to do was make an honest living, keep his business afloat and take care of his family, his employees and their families, he said.
Colbert and his wife, Chonna, own and operate Infamous Ink, 933 Lake Air Drive. Technically, the business is listed in his wife's name, Colbert said. But when city of Waco code enforcement officials started issuing citations after the Colberts defied Gov. Greg Abbott's pandemic closure orders, they issued citations carrying potential $1,000 a day fines to both him and his wife as co-owners.
Now, Colbert and his wife are looking at up to $14,000 in fines from the city after they opened the business for a week in May in violation of Abbott's orders. Pretrial negotiations have cut the Colberts' potential exposure to $12,404, but Colbert said he intends to take his case to trial and explain his plight and the reason for his actions to Waco jurors after he said his pleas to lawmakers and city leaders fell on deaf ears.
The Colberts' attorney, Cody Cleveland, said Assistant City Attorney David Shaw has taken a hard line on the case, vowing to try each of the 14 citations in 14 Municipal Court jury trials if the Class C misdemeanor charges cannot be resolved in another manner.
"I really don't see how judicial economy is best served by trying these cases one by one," Cleveland said. "The only thing I can figure is I guess they want to tie up more of my clients' time. The facts aren't going to change from trial to trial."
Infamous Ink was among 12 other businesses cited by the city of Waco for opening during the state's closure orders or for selling products not allowed under the governor's orders. Of those 15 businesses, six have paid fines, fees and court costs ranging from $876 to $976, according to figures provided by the city of Waco.
Colbert said he and many of his tattoo artists, who are considered independent contractors, exhausted their savings during the two months the business was closed. Most were denied emergency government loans and unemployment compensation and were close to being destitute.
He said he thinks it was unfair that barbers, beauty shops and nail salons were allowed to reopen but his and other tattoo parlors were not, especially since those kinds of businesses are considered similarly under the state Health and Safety Code.
"It's a weird deal," Colbert said. "What motivated us to go ahead and open was a couple of reasons. For one, we were closed down with salons and others of that nature and we were being pretty patient waiting for them to say we could reopen. But when we weren't allowed to open and the others could, there was just this sense of frustration. We wanted to make sure the artists could provide for their families. We were just trying to take care of bills and taxes and we weren't getting any assistance from the government. And not only that, I don't feel a person should be forced to do something like that. I like to work and I take pride in that."
Shaw, the assistant city attorney, said it would be inappropriate to discuss specific cases while they are pending.
"But as in all cases, each defendant has the ability to settle a Class C citation directly through the municipal court or by having the citation heard by a judge or jury," Shaw said. "The city has unwavering confidence in its citizens to render fair and just verdicts in those cases where people operated businesses in direct defiance of the emergency orders, and we look forward to presenting our evidence at the appropriate time."
Cleveland said his clients think they were unfairly singled out when Abbott allowed certain business to reopen and they were forced to make a decision to survive.
"Barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlors and piercing salons have all been lumped together under the Health and Safety Code," Cleveland said. "When the governor started reopening the state, he allowed barber shops and nail salons to open back up but left tattoo parlors on the sidelines continuing to starve."
Colbert said he spoke to city and state leaders about what he considered the incongruity of the order but they were not helpful. He said he assured them that he and other parlor operators he knows were going beyond statewide standards in terms of health procedures, social distancing and other measures and told officials he had set up a "reopening plan" that would ensure public safety.
"All I got was politicians' answers," Colbert said. "It's funny. The more I had to deal with all the crap, the more I realized you can be a politician, because you don't have to have any answers or listen to anybody. You just say, 'That's great,' 'God Bless America,' 'I appreciate you. You think like a Texan.' We really felt backed into a corner, like flight or fight. So we decided are we really going to tell our children that you have to stand up for what you believe in or are you going to show them that?"
While Colbert said he is going to fight the city "100 percent," he said it "absolutely blows my mind" that the city has said it intends to try each citation separately when the cost and time associated with jury trials will exceed any fines he might be required to pay.
"It's a waste of city resources," he said. "It's a waste of taxpayer money, just to try to make a point. That's what it boils down to. They want to make an example of us."
A quarter of the proceeds he made that week went to the Heart of Texas Autism Network because Infamous Ink's annual Ink for Autism fundraiser was canceled in April, Colbert said.
"We have tried to do everything we could just as right as possible. It is just a slap in the face," Colbert said.
The Cabela's sporting goods store at 2700 Marketplace Drive also received one citation. That case also remains pending, according to city records.
"We have been actively modifying and adapting our operations throughout the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we remain committed to complying fully with all local laws and regulations, which vary state by state and county by county," a Cabela's corporate spokesperson said in email statement. "Our approach has been recognized and applauded by governors and health departments alike as a best practice for other retailers and public facilities. In this instance, there was a misunderstanding of local guidelines regarding which categories of merchandise could be purchased at a specific time. We made necessary adjustments upon receiving further clarity."
Orangetheory Fitness, 1428 Wooded Acres Drive, received two citations, and those cases remain pending. A company marketing director did not return phone messages for comment. Mr. Greek, 2625 W. Waco Drive, was cited three times, and an employee there declined comment. Court records show the restaurant paid $976 of fines and fees totaling $2,928.
Other businesses cited include One Stop Food Mart, Monopoly, Bosque Smoke Shop, 254 Boutique, Huggy Bear convenience store, Chesalon store, Golden Mart, and R.M. Good Mart.
