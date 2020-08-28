Waco tattoo parlor faces up to $14,000 in fines for premature reopening

Infamous Ink was among 12 other businesses cited by the city of Waco for opening during the state's closure orders or for selling products not allowed under the governor's orders. Of those 15 businesses, six have paid fines, fees and court costs ranging from $876 to $976, according to figures provided by the city of Waco.

"It's a weird deal," Colbert said. "What motivated us to go ahead and open was a couple of reasons. For one, we were closed down with salons and others of that nature and we were being pretty patient waiting for them to say we could reopen. But when we weren't allowed to open and the others could, there was just this sense of frustration. We wanted to make sure the artists could provide for their families. We were just trying to take care of bills and taxes and we weren't getting any assistance from the government. And not only that, I don't feel a person should be forced to do something like that. I like to work and I take pride in that."