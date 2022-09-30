Waco to receive $1.5 million federal grant for violence prevention

The city of Waco will receive a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative meant to grow the ability of community organizations to collaborate and combat gun violence and crime, city officials announced Friday.

The grant comes as a collaborative effort among the city, Waco Police Department and Prosper Waco, the nonprofit that applied for the grant and will administer it.

The grant aims to support community-based organizations, which often do not receive federal funding, in holistic efforts to reduce violent crime, according to the Justice Department announcement.

The grant will fund the local implementation of a program called Change Matters for three years, uniting local government agencies with community organizations and supporting the expansion of infrastructure needed to strengthen Waco’s neighborhoods.

Suzii Paynter March, CEO of Prosper Waco, said in a press release that Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian brought community organizations together a few months ago, and they’re ready to work together to prevent violence.

“Violence is a thief; it steals vitality and the strength of the future. … So many in Waco have a heart for curbing violence and crime. As a backbone organization, Prosper Waco is ready to support community partners for a strong response,” March said in a statement.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said in the same release that the grant will continue the work the community has already done with the police department to keep Waco safe.