Waco Ukulele Orchestra finds joy in tight-knit community, compelling performances

When Janet Hutcheson joined the Waco Ukulele Orchestra in 2018, she practiced until her fingers were raw, but still did not feel confident in her skills.

“I played terribly and offbeat and I really struggled, but the group was so nice,” Hutcheson said. “They just let me keep trying and I just tried and tried and tried to learn.”

Hutcheson is now a dedicated member of the group, which gathers to rehearse on Tuesday nights in a backroom of Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.

The pandemic set back the ukulele group's efforts to expand its membership, but eight to 10 members stuck with it, practicing over Zoom. Over the last couple of years, the group has honed two set lists and now plays frequently around town.

Due to time conflicts and other restraints, the founders of the ukulele orchestra are no longer a part of the group. However, one of the original members, Mike Thompson, has remained and now is a leader and mentor to the new members.

Thompson said he joined the orchestra when he moved to Waco in 2017. He began playing the ukulele around 2015 but had previous experience with other instruments including the guitar and drums.

“I started on the ukulele because it was actually given as a gift to my wife and she left it at home on the couch and I picked it up,” Thompson said. “I didn’t expect to like it, but I do.”

Thompson said there is something special about the orchestra that draws people in. They perform many older classics such as “Oklahoma Hills” and “Just Because.”

“Sometimes, we’ve had folks who haven’t ever played an instrument at all, and all of a sudden they are coming in and over the course of months, really becoming a part of the group," Thompson said. "I think that’s infectious. I think that whenever we play, whether that (is) to a retirement community or on the street of downtown Waco at Christmas time. I think people really enjoy what we are bringing.”

The ukulele orchestra is constantly finding ways to expand its shows, Hutcheson said.

“We’ve played at Common Grounds and Hemingway’s (Watering Hole), we’ve played at Waco Wonderland, Dr Pepper Christmas and the Chalk Festival. We’re just hoping to continue to improve and play for a larger audience,” Hutcheson said.

Susan Anderson, who joined the orchestra around the same time as Hutcheson, enjoys performing at nursing homes with the group.

“Most of the songs we pick are kind of (happy). The ukulele is naturally a happy instrument. Everybody smiles when you play,” Anderson said. “When we go to nursing homes, it doesn’t matter how they feel or where they’ve been, all of a sudden the whole room is smiling and singing along with some of the songs we do. It’s a real treat to be able to connect with people with this group.”

Anderson is a singer and a former choir director at St. Louis Catholic Church for 24 years. She has also sung with Waco Lyric Opera and in Waco Civic Theatre’s musical productions.

“What I really like is that we all can enjoy it together,” Anderson said. “It can be beginners and people that have played for a while, people that have played for 20 years, and we can all hand out a song and play it, even the first night.”

Thompson and the other members agreed a performance at the Chalk Festival on Austin Avenue in May was one of their most memorable.

“The reason I liked the Chalk Festival a lot was that because of the nature of the way that it works, you didn’t have a captive audience,” Thompson said. “Not that we think our other audiences are captive, but my point is that as people were doing the festival, they could drift by and enjoy the music and just be there for a couple of minutes or they could sit down and cool off. We had people that were standing across the street as they were eating their whatever on a stick. It was a good time.”

Thompson said he believes the ukulele is a great instrument for beginners to quickly get the hang of because it does not require a big upfront investment.

“It’s not that expensive to get started, and this group right here has no dues whatsoever,” Thompson said. “People just show up and we do have a couple of loaner ukuleles that are available, if we know someone is going to show up and they are not sure about it. We could loan them a ukulele for a couple of weeks and if they decide they want to stay on, then they could either buy that ukulele from us or I’ll even go out with them to help them pick out a ukulele.”

In order to be successful in playing the ukulele, it will take time and practice, Thompson said. But it is possible for anyone.

“How good you are going to be is how much you put into it,” Thompson said. “So, whenever you see someone online and they are whizzing through something, yeah they got chops. They know what they’re doing. Maybe just to play the background of three chords on that, you could be up and running fairly soon.”

