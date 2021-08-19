Waco Under 40 honorees announced

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced 13 individuals as Waco Under 40 honorees for 2021.
They are:
- Mark Arias, American Bank
- Eduardo Garcia, Helados La Azteca, Lalo’s Coffee and Pastries
- Benjamin Gomez, Neighborly Brands
- Natalie Kelinske, Waco Foundation
- Eric Linares, Eastside Market
- Israel Loachamin, First Baptist Church Waco and La Puerta
- Stephanie Mabry, United Way of Waco-McLennan County
- Aaron Mize, Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas
- Vanessa Reyes, Technology for Education
- Kennedy Sam, Creative Waco
- Lakia Scott, Baylor University
- Rhiannon Settles, Waco Independent School District
- Will Suarez, Be Kind Coffee, Kurbside Coffee and Hidefwilly Inc.
They will be recognized at the Waco Under 40 luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at The Base at Extraco Events Center.
The Waco Under 40 program has a threefold mission:
- Engage the community in identifying local leaders under the age of 40 and encouraging young citizens of Waco to become the future leaders Waco needs.
- Provide an opportunity for professional and personal development.
- Create an atmosphere that fosters and encourages mentor/mentee relations and spreads awareness about the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.
Tickets are available online at wacochamber.com. For more information about the event, contact Ricky Vasquez at 254-757-5611.