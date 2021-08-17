 Skip to main content
Waco UPS employee found dead outside workplace
Police found a 23-year-old Waco man dead last week outside his workplace, a UPS facility at 5700 Franklin Ave.

Officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. Aug. 10 to check the area around the facility and found Jose Cruz Jr. dead in the parking lot, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

“As of right now, police do not suspect foul play,” Shipley said. “An autopsy was requested and we’re still waiting on those results.”

UPS is cooperating with police during the investigation, she said.

Visitation services for Cruz will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Oakcrest Funeral Home, and a mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

