Waco UPS employee found dead outside workplace

Police found a 23-year-old Waco man dead last week outside his workplace, a UPS facility at 5700 Franklin Ave.

Officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. Aug. 10 to check the area around the facility and found Jose Cruz Jr. dead in the parking lot, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

“As of right now, police do not suspect foul play,” Shipley said. “An autopsy was requested and we’re still waiting on those results.”

UPS is cooperating with police during the investigation, she said.

Visitation services for Cruz will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Oakcrest Funeral Home, and a mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.