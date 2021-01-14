Waco vaccination hub wraps up first 1,500 shots, will give more notice in next round

Local health officials used up the last of the week's 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines Thursday in a three-day clinic at the Waco Convention Center and said they are hoping to improve access for the next round.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said the "vaccine hub" has administered the shots efficiently, and they are expecting another batch of vaccines next week.
District spokesperson Kelly Craine said she is confident that the clinic will resume next week, based on communications with the Texas Department of State Health Services. She said the vaccine hub was initially set up to administer about 500 doses a day, but based on this week's experience, it can scale up to do more.
"The actual planning of the clinic has gone smoothly," Craine said. "People have been complimentary and said it felt well-organized. We know that our communications plan needs to be better, and our goal is to do better."
The three-day clinic was announced online midday Sunday for the first two priority phases: 1A, which includes medical workers and employees and residents of long-term care facilities; and 1B, which includes people 65 and older and those with certain chronic conditions.
Online registration filled up almost immediately, leaving many people frustrated.
For the next batch of vaccines, the health district will give people 24 hours notice before opening registration for the clinic online and by phone, Craine said.
"We want to give people more time so there's not a mad rush," she said.
The health district is working with community partners including churches and nonprofits to get the word out and help people register, Craine said.
Those interested in vaccinations can sign up for email notifications at covidwaco.com or call a local vaccination hotline at 750-5606.
Department of State Health Services data on Thursday showed 6,403 people in McLennan County had received at least one dose of the vaccines, and 790 had received both required doses.
Vaccines were also distributed this week to Ascension Providence and to pharmacies that are contracted to provide it to nursing homes.
The health district's clinic wrapped up Thursday as McLennan County COVID-19 numbers remained high.
Officials announced three more McLennan County residents, ages 78, 81 and 90, died because of the disease, bringing the toll to 318.
The health district reported 191 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 21,598, including 1,258 cases estimated to be active.
The number of hospitalized patients was at a near-record 178, including 25 on ventilators and 116 McLennan County residents.
"Our local doctors and health care providers are urging caution in the days ahead, and hospital capacity continues to be of significant concern,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Thursday. “Out of respect for these doctors, I will echo their words of continuing to practice good physical distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.”