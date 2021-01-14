Waco vaccination hub wraps up first 1,500 shots, will give more notice in next round

Local health officials used up the last of the week's 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines Thursday in a three-day clinic at the Waco Convention Center and said they are hoping to improve access for the next round.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said the "vaccine hub" has administered the shots efficiently, and they are expecting another batch of vaccines next week.

District spokesperson Kelly Craine said she is confident that the clinic will resume next week, based on communications with the Texas Department of State Health Services. She said the vaccine hub was initially set up to administer about 500 doses a day, but based on this week's experience, it can scale up to do more.

"The actual planning of the clinic has gone smoothly," Craine said. "People have been complimentary and said it felt well-organized. We know that our communications plan needs to be better, and our goal is to do better."

The three-day clinic was announced online midday Sunday for the first two priority phases: 1A, which includes medical workers and employees and residents of long-term care facilities; and 1B, which includes people 65 and older and those with certain chronic conditions.

Online registration filled up almost immediately, leaving many people frustrated.