Waco weathering frigid temperatures, icy roads

As Central Texans flocked to stores stocking up on food, firewood and generators, the winter storm has produced a fraction of the life-threatening problems caused by last year's storm.
Many schools, including Waco and Midway schools and area colleges, and Waco city and McLennan County offices will remain closed Friday. However, forecasters say sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees Saturday will allow those hunkered down in their homes this week to start venturing out. Dangerously cold temperatures and winds remain though, with a wind chill advisory in place between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard and Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley reported no major roadway incidents Thursday, saying they were grateful most motorists heeded warnings and stayed home. The roads were icy Thursday and are expected to remain icy Friday, Howard said.
"If you have to get out, just take it slow," Howard said. "It is always safer to stay at home during these type of conditions. But just be mindful of your driving."
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the last bit of sleet and snowflakes were expected to move out of the Central Texas area by Thursday afternoon, with an overnight low Thursday night expected to be 17 degrees. Overnight north-northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph were expected to create a wind chill factor of 2 degrees, and any roads that thawed on Thursday will surely ice back over, Barnes said.
Friday's high is expected to hover around the freezing mark, so icy road conditions will continue and will re-freeze Friday night.
"The high on Saturday should be up to 39 degrees, so we should see some more efficient melting on the roadways that day," Barnes said. "Sunshine should be plentiful, and we hope to see the icy roadways start to melt off."
The weather service reported that Waco received 1.25 inches of rain during the day Wednesday and just less than a third of an inch between 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Waco also got about an inch of sleet and a tenth- to a quarter-inch of ice, she said.
Despite the moisture, McLennan County is still experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions, Barnes said.
"Hopefully, this precipitation has somewhat alleviated that, but it is really not expected to make a very significant dent in the drought," she said.
Oncor officials reported that as of 5 a.m. Thursday, about 30,000 customers were without power. About 24,000 of those outages were reported in the Dallas metro area and adjacent counties to the north and northeast. In an update, Oncor reported 18,000 outages remained as of 4 p.m., and about 30% of those had happened since 10 a.m. The Dallas area still had the most outages, with 12,500. Oncor delivers power to about 3.8 million customers, including the Waco area.
Ice accumulation damaging transmission or distribution infrastructure was the leading cause of outages, as opposed to last February's systemwide imbalance between demand and immediate power production capacity, constrained by the weather, that led to long-term outages throughout the state.
Around McLennan County, Oncor reported only isolated outages Thursday, with power being restored within several hours in most cases.
Shipley said the biggest issue confronted by Waco police Thursday was several traffic light outages or some that were blinking. Motorists who come upon those intersections should treat them like four-way stops, Shipley said.
City of Waco spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier said city offices will close again Friday. She said solid waste collection routes were able to be run Thursday and city crews will monitor conditions Friday to see if they can operate safely. Residents whose garbage was not picked up should leave their carts on the street, she said.
A warming center will remain open until Saturday at the Dewey Community Center, Sedelmeier said. Other city operations, like the Cameron Park Zoo, libraries and recreation centers, will monitor weather conditions to see if they will open Saturday, she said.
Thursday’s frigid and icy weather caused schedule changes for the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival this week. Also, the Celebrity Golf Classic tournament and the Champions Award reception planned for Thursday will move to Topgolf Waco, 2301 Creekview Drive, at 11:15 a.m. Friday with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.
The H.O.T. tennis mixer planned for Saturday has been canceled.
State officials expect power demand to peak Friday at about 74,000 megawatts, more than the 69,000 megawatt peak last February, but say there is excess production capacity to meet the demand, The Texas Tribune reported.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release Thursday that 27 state agencies are responding to the impact of the storm. Abbott also said the Texas power grid is "fully functioning and continues to be reliable."
"The State of Texas has deployed a plethora of resources to ensure our communities have the support they need to respond to this storm," Abbott said. "Texas is experiencing one of the most significant ice events in decades, but we have taken unprecedented steps to ensure that our power grid continues to function reliably despite treacherous weather conditions."