Waco weathering frigid temperatures, icy roads

Friday's high is expected to hover around the freezing mark, so icy road conditions will continue and will re-freeze Friday night.

"The high on Saturday should be up to 39 degrees, so we should see some more efficient melting on the roadways that day," Barnes said. "Sunshine should be plentiful, and we hope to see the icy roadways start to melt off."

The weather service reported that Waco received 1.25 inches of rain during the day Wednesday and just less than a third of an inch between 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Waco also got about an inch of sleet and a tenth- to a quarter-inch of ice, she said.

Despite the moisture, McLennan County is still experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions, Barnes said.

"Hopefully, this precipitation has somewhat alleviated that, but it is really not expected to make a very significant dent in the drought," she said.

