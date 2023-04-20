Waco will introduce and reintroduce parts of itself this weekend, reopening the Waco Suspension Bridge after two years of renovation, returning the Brazos Nights concert series to Indian Spring Park and launching a new Levitt AMP Music Series with outdoor concerts through July.

There are touches of old and new, with an aerial drone light show for Friday’s Brazos Nights and a 20-head longhorn cattle drive — or mini-drive — over the Suspension Bridge at Saturday’s ribbon cutting.

And if that weren’t enough, there is a major state rowing championship debuting at nearby Tradinghouse Lake, Earth Day activities and the usual April crush of outdoor and entertainment events.

“It shows Waco loves to get outdoors,” Waco parks director Jonathan Cook said.

Despite heavy rains Thursday evening, the weekend’s forecast finds a low probability of showers Friday morning and largely clear Saturday and Sunday.

The multiple-event weekend gives city officials, staff and the public the chance to celebrate the conclusion of some projects and the prospect of their future enjoyment.

“I couldn’t be more excited to witness our community coming together this weekend for a series of vibrant events that embody the very essence of our town’s culture,” Waco mayor Dillon Meek said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. “This weekend’s events demonstrate the power of community spirit and highlight the importance of investing in our downtown, supporting arts, and athletic competition.

“Waco is a city that values togetherness and embraces its … hospitality, creativity, and innovation. This week’s events showcase the best of what our town has to offer, and I’m thrilled to see residents and visitors alike joining in on the festivities. Let’s come together, celebrate our community, and make this weekend unforgettable.”

Brazos Nights and drones

The celebration starts Friday night with the opening of this year’s Brazos Nights free concert series. The series returns to Indian Spring Park for the first time in four years after COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 season and two years held at Heritage Square.

The band lineup is a musical mix, starting with Waco’s Mariachi Azteca at 7 p.m. followed by Austin soul-pop guitarist Jackie Venson and the evening’s headliner, with multiple Brazos Nights appearances under the band’s belt, Austin’s country-pop-blues-jazz-western swing band Asleep at the Wheel.

In between Vernon’s and Asleep at the Wheel’s sets, at approximately 8:30 p.m., North Richland Hills-based drone show company Sky Elements will launch 150 drones fitted with lights for a Waco-themed aerial display. The show will feature about a dozen illustrations, including references to the Waco Suspension Bridge and its history.

The drones will fly above the Brazos River roughly between the Washington Avenue bridge and the Suspension Bridge at an altitude near the lower range of a typical fireworks show.

Given the popularity of Asleep at the Wheel and the novelty of the drone show, Friday’s concert could draw upward of 5,000 people, Cook estimated.

Waco Suspension Bridge

The Waco Suspension Bridge will be closed to pedestrians Friday night, opening after an 11 a.m. Saturday ribbon cutting ceremony with Meek, other city officials and others involved in the renovation project.

The cattle, provided by Weaver Pro Rodeo Productions, will start from trailers staged on University Parks Drive, cross the Brazos River over the Washington Avenue bridge during the ribbon cutting, then swing around to return over the Waco Suspension Bridge.

Spectators can watch the drive on the bridge as barricades on both sides will separate viewers from the cattle. After the drive, the longhorns will go to a holding pen at Indian Spring Park so spectators at the park can take photos.

The public can watch the cattle drive from areas in Indian Spring Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Washington Avenue bridge will be closed to traffic during the event, but pedestrians can walk across.

The longhorns and food trucks will remain at Indian Spring Park until about 1 p.m.

Texas State Rowing Championship

This weekend also hosts the Texas State Rowing Championship at Tradinghouse Lake, bringing some 2,500 high school rowers, support teams and fans for two days of competition. Assistant tourism director Carla Pendergraft said local hotels are booked solid this weekend largely due to the championship.

Races will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and are open to the public. A viewing area will be on the lake’s south side, and spectators should approach from that direction. Admission is free. Organizers are in need of volunteers to help run the event. Anyone interested in helping can email info@wacorowingcenter.org.

Earth Day

Saturday is Earth Day, but the Waco Friends of the Climate will mark it an evening earlier with a Friday night reception at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., where the sixth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit continues its April run.

The reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. with prizes awarded to winning works.

The Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., gets into the Earth Day act at 9 a.m. Saturday when a scavenger hunt begins. Admission to the hunt is $20 and includes zoo admission, the hunt phone app and a stuffed animal.

Of note for families, the Mayborn Museum will open its summer touring exhibit “Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Levitt AMP Music Series

Saturday night finds live outdoor music at the Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St., where the 10-concert Levitt AMP Music Series debuts with Waco-rooted musicians taking the stage and local artists and vendors in action around the plaza area.

Headlining the concert is Taushey Sias, a singer who grew up and got her musical start in Waco. As a child, she sang with her family’s Ami Sias and the Sias Family and later appeared with artists including Kirk Franklin, Shawn McLemore, Kim Burrell and Shirley Caesar.

Her 2016 song “Always There” drew national attention, becoming No. 1 on Reverberation, before a fire destroyed her house and left the young mother homeless. In 2019, she began commercial music studies at McLennan Community College and enrolled in Creative Waco’s Greenhouse entrepreneurship program. Armed with a grant from TFNB Your Bank For Life, she created an online coaching business, Taushey’s Vocal Lab, that has proven a success.

Also performing Saturday is the Waco Community Choir, with Tonee B. Shelton and DJ the.sweetest.t as opening acts starting at 6 p.m. Artists’ activities and a market run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food trucks on-site. Admission is free.

The Levitt AMP Music Series, fueled by a three-year $90,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation, will continue for 10 Saturday nights with a break for Memorial Day weekend.