Waco winter crisis by the numbers

Here are some numbers that take measure of Waco's share of the winter weather crisis that gripped Texas in the past week.

205: Consecutive hours of freezing temperatures in Waco from Feb. 10 to Friday, beating the previous record of 150 hours set in 1983. January 1948 saw a stretch of seven consecutive days with freezing temperatures, though hourly data is not available from then. Seven days span 168 hours.

34%: Percentage of Oncor's 3.8 million customers through North Texas and Central Texas who lost power last week. As of early Saturday evening, 35,144 Oncor customers were without power, including 163 in McLennan County.

40%: Estimated proportion of Texas generation capacity that was out of service for an extended period this week, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid operator.

40,208: Number of Oncor's 104,796 McLennan County customers without power Tuesday morning, or about 38%.

97%: Oncor customers out of power in East Waco's 76704 ZIP code Tuesday morning. That was 3,349 of 3,456 customers.

-1: Waco's record low temperature for February, recorded Tuesday at Waco Regional Airport. The previous February record was 4 degrees in 1985. The all-time low temperature for Waco was -5 in 1949.