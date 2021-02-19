Waco winter update: More power restored, leaks remain problem for water system

Here's an update on the winter weather emergency that has affected power, roads, water and food supply in McLennan County and Texas this week.

8:30 a.m. Good morning. Expect the ice to start melting today as the National Weather Service forecasts a sunny day with a high of 36 degrees. Roads remain extremely icy and slick.

Waco Regional Airport is reporting a temperature of 15 degrees at 7:51 a.m., a low for the night.

Oncor, the electric delivery company for the region, is reporting that 1,812 of its 104,796 McLennan County customers remain out of power, down from a peak of more than 40,000 Tuesday.

Across Oncor's service area more than 1.3 million customers were without power this week. That number has been shaved to about 27,000 by this morning, the company reported.

"We expect that a substantial amount of those remaining customers will be restored by this evening," Oncor said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported the statewide grid is quickly being restored after an unprecedented wave of outages.