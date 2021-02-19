Waco winter update: More power restored, leaks remain problem for water system

Here's an update on the winter weather emergency that has affected power, roads, water and food supply in McLennan County and Texas this week.
8:30 a.m. Good morning. Expect the ice to start melting today as the National Weather Service forecasts a sunny day with a high of 36 degrees. Roads remain extremely icy and slick.
Waco Regional Airport is reporting a temperature of 15 degrees at 7:51 a.m., a low for the night.
Oncor, the electric delivery company for the region, is reporting that 1,812 of its 104,796 McLennan County customers remain out of power, down from a peak of more than 40,000 Tuesday.
Across Oncor's service area more than 1.3 million customers were without power this week. That number has been shaved to about 27,000 by this morning, the company reported.
"We expect that a substantial amount of those remaining customers will be restored by this evening," Oncor said in a news release.
Meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported the statewide grid is quickly being restored after an unprecedented wave of outages.
“There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT senior director of operations, in a news release.
No additional outages were needed overnight to keep power supply and electric demand in balance, and only a few generating units tripped, ERCOT said.
The city of Waco is continuing to urge its water customers in Waco and beyond to cut their water consumption by half through Saturday and to check for leaks, city spokesman Larry Holze said Friday morning.
"As warmer weather comes, we're going to have more leaks, and people need to be very diligent about checking for them," Holze said.
Heavy water use, thought to be driven by leaks, has strained the system's capacity and could result in outages in parts of town as well as a boil water notice, Mayor Dillon Meek said Thursday afternoon.
Holze said local Coca-Cola officials are working with the city to provide five 18-wheeler trucks of bottled water to residents who are without water due to localized water line breaks.
Anyone who needs assistance with a leak can call 299-CITY.