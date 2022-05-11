Waco woman arrested, accused of slashing man with knife at bus station

Following an early morning knife attack at the Waco Transit station downtown Monday, a Waco woman remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $50,000, jail records show.

Police reported Nancy Regaile Gaither, 41, of Waco, cut a man across his face with a knife or boxcutter without provocation shortly after 5 a.m. Monday at the Waco Transit terminal, 301 S. Eighth St.

Gaither walked up to two men at the bus station and began to talk about “white supremacy and religion, became upset and then pulled out a knife or boxcutter and cut (the wounded man) across the face with it,” her arrest affidavit states.

A Waco police officer responded at about 5:30 a.m. and found a man bleeding from his face and another man with him, the affidavit states.

The wounded man said a woman dressed in pink had walked up, talked, sliced his face then walked to the west side of the station, and the officer found Gaither there wearing pink, the affidavit states.

She began to walk away when the officer spoke to her, so he placed her in handcuffs, the affidavit states. Other than identifying herself to the officer, Gaither did not respond or acknowledge her Miranda rights warning, the officer reported.

Based on the wounded man’s injuries and what he told the officer, as well as what the other man said about what happened, the officer arrested Gaither on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the affidavit states.

Gaither faced an arraignment hearing Monday afternoon and remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Gaither has a prior charge for improper use of food stamps from June 2010 for which she received deferred adjudication probation, court records show. About a month later an officer arrested her for driving while intoxicated with a child in her car. She pleaded no contest to the second charge.

She has been involved in civil child custody cases, but the man who said she slashed him identified himself to officers with a different name than the man named in those cases, records show.

