Waco woman celebrates 109th birthday

Waco resident and COVID-19 survivor Gladys Linstrum McDonald turned 109 years old on Nov. 12.
Known to her family as “the Energizer Bunny,” she keeps on going.
When the Spanish flu swept the world in 1918, McDonald was 6 years old. More than a century later, McDonald not only lived through the COVID-19 pandemic but recovered from the virus after testing positive in the summer of 2020.
During her lifetime, her country has fought in World War I, World War II, Vietnam, the Korean War and the Persian Gulf War.
At the age of 17, she recalls standing in line with her ration card to receive the designated amount of sugar, coffee, meat, fish, butter, eggs and cheese. It was the beginning of the Great Depression.
Her inquisitive nature has led to her longevity, family members say.
“She’s just one of those people who has a zest for life,“ said granddaughter Amanda (McDonald) McKinley. “She’s always had a curious mind and an adventurous spirit. As a kid, I can’t remember ever seeing her sit down.”
The oldest of six children and granddaughter of Swedish immigrants, Gladys McDonald played the role of primary caregiver to her five younger siblings, who have all died. Her father, the Rev. Oscar E. Linstrum, and mother, Lillie Lundblad Linstrum, stayed busy serving Swedish Methodist congregations throughout small-town Texas.
Their family moved every three years, living in towns such as Buda, La Grange, Eagle Lake, Manor, Waco, Georgetown and Austin, where her father helped establish the local Swedish Methodist church.
Her grandfather, the Rev. Oscar Friedrich Linstrum, emigrated to the United States from Sweden in 1887 for religious freedom from the Swedish Lutheran church.
While living in Waco, McDonald attended Waco High School. She graduated from Austin High School in 1930. After graduation, she applied to a business typing program at the University of Texas at Austin, where she learned to type on the first model, Model 01, of the IBM Electromatic Typewriter. She received a certificate in business from UT in 1932.
After graduating, McDonald worked in a number of clerical positions where she made an average of $20 per week. Most of her paycheck went home to support her family.
“In those days, it was rare for women to work,” said niece Karen Linstrum. “It was even more rare for a single woman to move to a new town where she didn’t know anyone, just for a job. She just up and went wherever the work was.”
Gladys met the love of her life, Andrew John “A.J.” McDonald, while working for the Waco Ice Company, a residential ice-delivery company. They married in 1938 and had two children, Carolyn and Andrew Dan McDonald. Dan was killed in a plane crash at the age of 32.
A.J. McDonald, founder and owner of McDonald Automotive Supply, sold the business after his son died.
Retirement for the McDonalds did not mean slowing down. Instead, they traveled the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica.
When they weren’t traveling, the McDonalds spent time on their cattle ranch in Coryell County. A.J. managed cattle while Gladys gardened. The grandchildren recall memories of them together on the front porch swing enjoying an evening glass of wine and watching the hummingbirds.
A.J. passed away from heart complications in 2004. Gladys continued to travel for several years on international cruises with friends and family.
McDonald resides at Wesley Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Waco and is adored by fellow residents and staff.