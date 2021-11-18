Waco woman celebrates 109th birthday

Their family moved every three years, living in towns such as Buda, La Grange, Eagle Lake, Manor, Waco, Georgetown and Austin, where her father helped establish the local Swedish Methodist church.

Her grandfather, the Rev. Oscar Friedrich Linstrum, emigrated to the United States from Sweden in 1887 for religious freedom from the Swedish Lutheran church.

While living in Waco, McDonald attended Waco High School. She graduated from Austin High School in 1930. After graduation, she applied to a business typing program at the University of Texas at Austin, where she learned to type on the first model, Model 01, of the IBM Electromatic Typewriter. She received a certificate in business from UT in 1932.

After graduating, McDonald worked in a number of clerical positions where she made an average of $20 per week. Most of her paycheck went home to support her family.

“In those days, it was rare for women to work,” said niece Karen Linstrum. “It was even more rare for a single woman to move to a new town where she didn’t know anyone, just for a job. She just up and went wherever the work was.”