Waco woman given TDCJ award for service

Nellie Lisenby, of Waco, was presented the Leonard Davis Award for most hours served during the Governor’s 2022 Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Awards program.

The award was presented by Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Patrick O’Daniel and Texas Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director Bryan Collier at a ceremony in Austin.

“These individuals have gone above and beyond in their volunteer efforts,” O’Daniel said. “No words or awards will be enough thanks for these individuals. We are grateful they decided to use their time and talents for good at TDCJ.”

The award is named in recognition of Leonard Davis, who died in 2009. He was the honored recipient of this award in 2005, 2007, 2008 and posthumously in 2010 when it was renamed in his honor.

Lisenby’s love for others has been evident in numerous ways during her years of service to the Hobby Unit prison near Marlin, officials said.

She has freely and faithfully given over 700 hours of her time and resources during the 2021 fiscal year to be of help in any and every way where there is a need, they said.

That includes showing appreciation to staff members or simply offering a compassionate and listening ear to an inmate grieving the loss of a loved one, they said.

“Ms. Nellie” is always quick to be available, officials said, adding that every person that she encounters is made to know that they are valued.

Lisenby is one of 17 individuals and five organizations from across the state recognized for their efforts to help offenders and those who are on parole or probation.