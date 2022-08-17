Waco woman hit by pickup east of Elm Mott dies

A 22-year-old Waco woman was found dead after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday night east of Elm Mott.

Juliet Dedeluk was pronounced dead after a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 308, also called Leroy Parkway, hit her in the eastbound lane near Leuschner Road at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety statement. An autopsy was ordered, and Dedeluk was flat on the road, not upright or walking, when the pickup hit her, according to officials.

"No wrongdoing is indicated on the part of the driver," DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard said by phone Wednesday. He said it was not known how or why Dedeluk was in the road Tuesday night.

DPS reported no other injuries. The investigation remains open and ongoing.