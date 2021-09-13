 Skip to main content
Waco woman killed in one-vehicle rollover accident
A 35-year-old Waco woman was killed in a one-car accident early Saturday morning in the 300 block of Herring Avenue. 

Waco police were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. and discovered that Kieona Nowlin was badly injured after being ejected from her vehicle. Police said her car struck a curb on the outside lane and then hit the curb in the inside lane. The vehicle then slid down an embankment and rolled at least twice, according to a police department release. 

Nowlin was thrown from the vehicle as it was rolling, police reported. 

Nowlin was taken to a local hospital, where she died about 3 a.m., according to the release.  

