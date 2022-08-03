Waco workers handle the heat

With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat.

The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without a problem. How they do this, while astonishing, is no secret. It involves a process of acclimatization alongside preventive safety measures.

Heat acclimatization, the process of a person's body becoming more tolerant to working in the heat, happens gradually over a couple weeks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During acclimatization workers begin to sweat more efficiently, with a greater volume of sweat coming sooner to cool the body quicker.

Hydration is the most important aspect of dealing with heat, said Dr. Gregory Newman, medical director of the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Marketplace Clinic. A person who is dehydrated cannot sweat properly, leaving the body unable to cool itself.

He said especially in climates like Waco’s, monitoring sweat and hydration is key to staying safe in the heat.

“If it’s hot and dry and windy you may evaporate your sweat so fast you don’t realize how much water you’re losing,” Newman said.

Newman also said it is important to start with small doses of work in the heat and acclimatize over time.

“Nobody is ever completely immune to the heat,” Newman said.

Dan Barros, operations manager at Cen-Tex Roof Systems, said the time his employees work in the heat picks up gradually with changing seasons.

With roofers working through the cold months and into the hotter months of the year, the temperature gradually increases, allowing for natural acclimatization.

“When you’re working in it year-round you almost don’t notice it,” Barros said.

The CDC suggests increasing work duration slightly over multiple days to fully acclimatize to heat strain for people required to work in hot environments.

However, heat tolerance can be lost just as quickly as it is gained. Tolerance starts to fade after about one week away from the heat, and after a month most people will be back to baseline tolerance, according to the CDC.

“My body’s not used to that anymore, so I definitely admire what our guys do. … It's not an easy job,” Barros said.

Even with a gradual acclimatization to the heat, Barros said roofers must take caution in other ways, sometimes slowing the company’s ability to do jobs.

“We’re not going at the same pace we would go if the weather was nicer,” Barros said.

He said roofers start the day earlier to maximize cooler temperatures in the morning. Workers may start early in the morning, leave for the hottest hours in the day and then come back at night to finish the job if possible.

However, some projects that would normally take one day end up taking two with the loss of work time, Barros said.

The company is also often unable to work on steep roofs over the summer. High heat from direct sunlight can allow granules on shingles to move, causing damage to the roof and providing a slippery surface if workers try to walk on it, Barros said.

On top of monitoring and adjusting to conditions, a key aspect to staying safe in the heat is sun-protective clothing. Barros said roofers often wear a long-sleeve shirt and hat to keep their skin covered.

In contrast, some professionals are required to wear heavy personal protective equipment and can be called to work anywhere at any time.

Lt. Keith Guillory with the Waco Fire Department said firefighters' first step to working safely in the heat is maintaining fitness year-round, starting with proper nutrition and sleep.

“Be fit year-round and take care of your body,” Guillory said.

He said firefighters maintain a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables, drink lots of water and stay out of the heat when possible.

Firefighters may also do some training in the heat to condition their bodies.

The CDC echoes the importance of fitness and nutrition in heat acclimatization. It says dehydration can stunt the benefits of heat acclimatization, and that eating regular meals replaces electrolytes lost in sweat.

Newman said drinking water is typically better than sports drinks. While drinks like Gatorade can sometimes replenish electrolytes, the sugar content is about the same as a soft drink and can contribute to dehydration, he said. Caffeine also causes dehydration.

Firefighters also have special protocols for dealing with the heat for extended periods of time. Guillory said they do rotations and take breaks to bring in fresh crews. During breaks workers have their fluids and vitals checked before returning to the heat.

On extended calls the Heart of Texas Fire Corps brings in cooling buses and cooling tents, Guillory said.

Regardless of safety measures, heat-related accidents can happen to anyone stuck working in the heat. In each case, it is important for coworkers and leaders to keep an eye on workers to know when someone is at risk of a heat-related illness.

These illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion and rhabdomyolysis, which is a breakdown of muscle tissue, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include fatigue, rising internal temperature, dizziness, muscle cramps and nausea, Newman said.

Newman said heat stroke is more severe than heat exhaustion and usually requires an emergency department visit. He said heat stroke happens when the body loses its ability to cool itself, leading to chills rather than feeling hot, rapid heart rate, dry mouth and unconsciousness.

It is important that supervisors and coworkers know what to look out for.

Barros said his company has crew leaders and site inspectors on the ground constantly communicating with workers on the roof. He said they can tell when someone starts suffering in the heat.

“You can see when they slow down, their color changes, the way they walk,” Barros said.

When someone starts showing signs of heat-related illness, the most important thing to do is get the person to a cool place.

“First and foremost is pulling that person out of the heat,” Barros said.

Barros said it is vital to get them in a cool, shaded place, get them hydrated and call for medical help if necessary. Newman also said using cool rags and a fan are ways to cool high body temperatures.

Although heat stress is often well managed in the workplace, Guillory said it is wise to leave the heat to the experts.

“We don’t recommend anyone in the public to intentionally going out in the heat,” Guillory said.