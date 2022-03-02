Waco World War II aviator dies a day before her 100th birthday

Deanie Bishop Parrish, a Waco resident born in Florida who earned her wings flying missions during World War II, died Thursday, one day before family and friends were to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Parrish was fond of saying, "With God's help, nothing is impossible," and her life exemplified that belief, daughter Nancy Parrish said by phone. The family plans a private service Friday, but mementos and videos of her remarkable life can be viewed at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Parrish was born in a boxcar parked at DeFuniak Springs, Florida, in 1922, later working as a bookkeeper, bank teller and movie ticket-taker, taking flying lessons in her spare time. The outbreak of World War II sent her packing to Houston, where she flew with the Civil Air Patrol and saw her life change in 1943. She heard about the newly created Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, passed her tests in Forth Worth and trained in Sweetwater.
Her exploits in the air became the stuff of legend, Nancy Parrish said. She met her husband, the late William Allison Parrish, as each engaged in target practice while aloft. She pulled a windsock behind her B-26 twin-engine bomber that Parrish's B-24 gunners sprayed with machine gun fire. Nancy said her future mom and dad met face-to-face following the drill. They hit it off, and married in June 1946, her mom becoming an Air Force wife, sort of.
Nancy Parrish said her mom never ceased to blaze her own trail.
She crisscrossed the country, delivering motivational speeches and spreading the word about the WASPS, who despite their heroism were not formally recognized for their actions during World War II until much later. They were classified as civilians, not military, though they were the first women in history to fly America's military aircraft. They served at 120 Army air bases and Army air fields nationwide after their seven-month training regimen. Their service freed their male counterparts to fly combat missions.
A total of 38 WASPs lost their lives during flights, including an engineering test pilot who crashed at Waco Army Air Field in July 1944. Nancy Parrish said planes taken out of service were put through their paces by WASPs following repairs and before men could return to the cockpit. That was what happened in Waco, where investigations showed the plane's tail assembly malfunctioned.
Nancy Parrish said her dad was her mother's biggest fan.
"He was shot down and survived, but he'd be the first one standing up, applauding," Parrish said. "I can remember the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, when mom was asked to accept the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor."
About 200 women who served as WASPs were there to receive the award, The Associated Press reported at the time.
Parrish said her mom and dad moved to Waco in 1981 to be near their grandchildren. Her father died in 1993. She said her mother remained strong and in relatively good health despite her advancing age. She had had a bout with COVID-19, but seemingly had recovered nicely. Friends and fans from around the country had been sending cards and letters.
"I called her Friday to wish her a happy birthday, and Nancy told me her mom had passed," said longtime friend Kristi Beckman, a retired Air Force veteran who calls Parrish her greatest influence in choosing a career path.
Parrish said her mom lived a full life, accompanying her on excursions to interview other WASPs, and to video record their thoughts. She said Baylor University sanctioned the project and provided equipment.
"We weren't looking for skeletons. We just had a wonderful time," Nancy Parrish said.
That good time was spread over 24 years.
"Baylor suggested we interview a WASP living in Texas, and mom said, 'No,' if we interview one, we need to interview them all,'" Nancy Parrish said.
Her mother was among 1,102 pilots trained as WASPs.
The mom-and-daughter team were able to locate about 100.
Parrish said condolences and birthday wishes continue to arrive, some mailed before her mother died. She said they lighten the load, all things considered.
"She lived 99 years and 364 days," Parrish said of her mother. "She had a wonderful life. She just ran out of strength."