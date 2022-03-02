Waco World War II aviator dies a day before her 100th birthday

About 200 women who served as WASPs were there to receive the award, The Associated Press reported at the time.

Parrish said her mom and dad moved to Waco in 1981 to be near their grandchildren. Her father died in 1993. She said her mother remained strong and in relatively good health despite her advancing age. She had had a bout with COVID-19, but seemingly had recovered nicely. Friends and fans from around the country had been sending cards and letters.

"I called her Friday to wish her a happy birthday, and Nancy told me her mom had passed," said longtime friend Kristi Beckman, a retired Air Force veteran who calls Parrish her greatest influence in choosing a career path.

Parrish said her mom lived a full life, accompanying her on excursions to interview other WASPs, and to video record their thoughts. She said Baylor University sanctioned the project and provided equipment.

"We weren't looking for skeletons. We just had a wonderful time," Nancy Parrish said.

That good time was spread over 24 years.

"Baylor suggested we interview a WASP living in Texas, and mom said, 'No,' if we interview one, we need to interview them all,'" Nancy Parrish said.