Waco YMCA class teaches young kids 'comfort in the kitchen'

How many elementary schoolers does it take to use a can opener? About three, and two to supervise.

“It’s working!” they yelled as the can of coconut milk began to split open, two tiny hands on the can, two to stabilize the can on the clamp and two to crank the can opener.

Kids in the Kitchen, instructed by chef Claudia Velediaz, is a one-hour cooking class each Friday at the Greater Waco YMCA where about 15 kids come together to prepare fresh ingredients, learn new ways of cooking them and try new meals they make themselves.

Program director Crystal Hernandez, who also fills in as sous-chef, said the program started about two years ago when a registered dietician from another YMCA location came to Waco and suggested it.

Kids in the Kitchen is for kids ages 3 to 12 years old, sometimes split up 3 to 6 and 6 to 12. The class is four weeks long, but Hernandez said sometimes during holiday months it is easier to offer one week only.

Each month has a different theme, including Mexican and Japanese in the past and this month focusing on Indian cuisine. Friday’s dinner included coconut milk curry with chicken, roti, and coconut golden milk, a warm, sweet drink.

Velediaz, who studied culinary arts at The Art Institute of Houston, said one hour moves quickly while cooking, so she prepared many of the ingredients before class started. She said for some recipes she will ask the kids to help chop ingredients using child-safe plastic knives, but Friday’s meal was more complex.

Colleen Crye, a returner to the class, said the recipes are typically simple and easy to recreate. She said her son participated in the Japanese cycle and learned how to make sushi, which her family later made at home on their own.

Genesis Luna brought her 8-year-old daughter, Marguerite, to this month’s first class, but signed up her two younger sons once she found out they are old enough. Luna said she hopes getting her kids involved in the kitchen will help motivate her to start cooking more herself.

Velediaz kicked off the class by acquainting the kids with each ingredient, tasting limes and smelling spices individually. She said it is important that kids touch, smell and taste the ingredients so they are comfortable with them.

The kids helped Velediaz cook by measuring ingredients, reading off the recipe, mixing their concoctions and, of course, taste testing. While the curry and coconut drink were simmering, Velediaz passed out pieces of roti dough for the kids to pound into circles.

As the class continued, the smell of sweet coconut milk combined with spicy curry powder, ginger, onions and garlic filled the room. But the brown curry and pale yellow coconut milk drink did not look like a lot of the food Central Texas kids are used to eating.

Though met with protest and uncertainty, Velediaz urged the kids to try the food they cooked.

“If you don’t like it, it’s OK,” she said. “But at least you’re trying.”

Marguerite Luna, 8, said she likes cooking, especially with her little brothers, William and Beau, and her favorite part of Friday’s meal was the roti bread — a big hit with the kids overall.

Marguerite said in class the week previous the group cooked a vegetable casserole, naan and a mango drink, which she also enjoyed.

Hernandez, who has two kids of her own enrolled in the class, said it teaches “comfort in the kitchen” and allows children to try foods and ingredients they might not normally be open to.

“I think that when kids make the food they’re willing to try the food, which they may not on their own, and they’re really stretching with some of these, like the Japanese cuisine and the Indian cuisine,” Hernandez said. “It’s definitely broadening their horizon.”