Once financially exhausted, its bottom line wheezing, the Greater Waco YMCA is returning to health under new guidance. The treatment plan includes an $8 million upgrade underway at the 6800 Harvey Drive complex.

The fresh look and feel includes an updated fitness center and new cardio theater room. The entryway also gets attention during the first phase, including the lobby and membership desk. Social space will become plentiful, and a coffee bar is planned, spokesperson Laura Arredondo said.

The redo fits a grand plan to give local Y members what they deserve and may have been denied in the recent past, Arredondo said, suggesting it could boost efforts to increase membership in the Waco Y.

Since, Waco operations merged in 2021 with the significantly larger YMCA of Greater Williamson County and sold the Doris Miller YMCA facility at 1020 Elm Ave. to the city of Waco, the new YMCA of Central Texas has thrown its weight behind giving the remaining Waco facility a boost.

"We were familiar with our membership base, knew what people had been asking for," Arredondo said. "Member families were growing, wanting more classes, more child-watch spaces, more activities. The layout of some of the rooms was not conforming to what we wanted to do. We wanted to incorporate new things, new trends. We'd like to be state-of-the-art, not something 20 years old."

Spending $8 million for the cause seemed worthwhile, so the Y followed a successful script and launched a fundraising effort, she said.

"Renovations and new structures are paid for from these campaigns. Dues cover operating costs," said Arredondo. She said local Y members will not see dues increase due to the $8 million expenditure, but Arredondo said she could not absolutely rule out eventual rate hikes.

"The goal for Waco is to raise $600,000 toward that $8 million. The rest is being raised across our association," Arredondo said, referencing the organization with facilities in Waco, Burnet, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown and Round Rock.

Waco's then-two-campus YMCA of Central Texas merged in 2021 with the significantly larger YMCA of Greater Williamson County, and the combined entity took the YMCA of Central Texas name. The deal coincided with the sale of the Doris Miller Y to the city of Waco, which is getting ready to officially unveil the facility as a new community center later this month after renovations. At the time of the YMCA organizations' merger, the Doris Miller Y facility faced costly needs, some related to deferred maintenance, and officials said the sale was necessary to rectify a "financial train wreck" Waco operations faced coming out of the pandemic.

At the time of the merger, the Harvey Drive Y changed its name from the Waco Family YMCA to the Greater Waco YMCA.

Barsh Construction hit the ground running last month on the Greater Waco Y's renovation and will complete the first phase by September, Arredondo said. Phase 2, to be finished by January, includes enlarging and updating the ChildWatch Room, creating new gymnastics and spin studios, remodeling the therapy pool, and refreshing the men's and women's locker rooms, according to a Y press release.

"The fitness center will be unbelievable. We truly have no other YMCA with anything like it. It's gorgeous, a work of art," Arredondo said.

More space will serve infants, toddlers, pre-teens and teens. Teens will have access to a "zone," where they can hang out with friends, play video games, use tabletops for writing or building things. The Y will have esports labs and staffers who can provide instruction or talk strategy.

"We will be adding workout equipment we didn't have or didn't have room for," Arredondo said.

She said the Y typically does not own equipment, but enters into lease and replacement arrangements.

"The current fitness equipment was delivered in August of 2022, so we have everything we need to fill the new fitness area; however, we are adding a Cardio Theater, which is a room where people watch a movie while using a treadmill, elliptical machine, or recumbent bike, so we will be adding new equipment necessary for that room," Arredondo said by email.

The Waco Y has a lap pool, warm-water therapy pool, and an outdoor pool. Treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes are available for cardiovascular exercise. A "women-in-weights" program caters to women wanting to work out together, Arredondo said. Younger kids can get involved in "little dribbler" basketball programs. Waco's Y gym accommodates members simply wanting to play pick-up basketball games. A gymnastics program is on the rise, and team sports are thriving, she said.

Now part of a larger Y system, the Waco Y can more readily involve members in programs available at other locations, Arredondo said.

Ongoing renovations will not close the Waco Y, though members may not always have access to areas receiving attention. A lot of flip-flopping will take place as work moves from room to room, she said.

The Waco Y has 2,700 membership "units," averaging 3.8 people each, Arredondo said. That means more than 10,000 people have access. No wonder the Waco Y is getting a new parking surface during the overhaul.