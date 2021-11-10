Waco YMCA merging with larger Williamson County Y

The city of Waco announced in July it was buying the Doris Miller YMCA facilities, a move that was crucial to getting the local Y’s finances in order, sources familiar with the situation said at the time.

The YMCA facilities at 1020 Elm Ave., on the former campus of Paul Quinn College, are slated to be converted to a city community center, replacing the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center about a mile away.

The sale leaves the larger Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, as the only Y facility in town.

The city paid $2.7 million for the Doris Miller YMCA property, which had seen a sharp decline in use, according to city officials. The new center will keep the Doris Miller name, honoring the Word War II hero and Waco native.

City parks Director Jonathan Cook said Wednesday the city is honoring the Y’s commitment to the Rapoport Foundation to hold physical education classes at the facility. But the city also is weighing how best to approach renovations.

“First and foremost are the immediate needs, the infrastructure issues,” Cook said. “There are quite a bit of roof leaks at the facility. If it rains, water is getting into different areas.