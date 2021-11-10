Waco YMCA merging with larger Williamson County Y

Nearly 130 people employed by the YMCA of Central Texas will have a new boss by year’s end, one that may offer better pay and benefits.
YMCA of Central Texas, which serves Waco, and YMCA of Greater Williamson County have merged, and local staffers will become part of the umbrella organization, to be called YMCA of Central Texas for geographical accuracy, Williamson County Y spokesperson Laura Arredondo said.
This Y will include facilities in Burnet, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown, Round Rock and now Waco. The estimated 130 local employees will join about 825 now working at the YMCA of Greater Williamson County, Vice President for Human Resources Lucy Regimbal said.
The Texas Workforce Commission classified local Y employees involved in the switch as “layoffs,” who would lose their jobs by Dec. 31. The commission released a warn notice of the layoffs this week, as required by law.
“This actually is not a layoff. It’s a transfer of employment,” Arredondo said. “With after-school programs, sports programs, efforts to offer more programming, there is no need to be lowering the staff count.”
Joining a larger organization could give employees access to better group health and retirement plans, and pay raises for some positions, Regimbal said.
Michelle Cornelissens, who has worked for the Williamson County Y, has been working as interim director of Waco Y operations, Arredondo said.
Local YMCA President and CEO Rodney Martin resigned late last year, and at least one member left the board earlier this year. The moves came in the wake of declining membership and a downward financial spiral.
The formal merging of the Greater Williamson County and Central Texas Y programs continues an already cozy relationship made necessary by COVID-19’s devastating impact on Y programs nationwide. Dexter Hall, chair of the YMCA of Central Texas board of directors, told the Tribune-Herald in July that the pandemic had forced more than 100 Ys to close nationally.
Hall could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The Central Texas and Williamson County Ys have been sharing administration, staff and resources to help Waco Ys get by.
Several Williamson County Y employees had been driving to Waco several times a week to “provide back office administrative services,” Williamson County Y President and CEO Jeff Andresen said in July.
“Just like so many other nonprofit agencies, especially for ones who have had a history of struggling financially, COVID was a nightmare,” Andresen said at the time. “A lot of agencies came out of the pandemic struggling. And the Waco Y was particularly hard hit. They had to really cut back on staffing and a number of areas on the administration side, like all YMCAs.”
The city of Waco announced in July it was buying the Doris Miller YMCA facilities, a move that was crucial to getting the local Y’s finances in order, sources familiar with the situation said at the time.
The YMCA facilities at 1020 Elm Ave., on the former campus of Paul Quinn College, are slated to be converted to a city community center, replacing the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center about a mile away.
The sale leaves the larger Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, as the only Y facility in town.
The city paid $2.7 million for the Doris Miller YMCA property, which had seen a sharp decline in use, according to city officials. The new center will keep the Doris Miller name, honoring the Word War II hero and Waco native.
City parks Director Jonathan Cook said Wednesday the city is honoring the Y’s commitment to the Rapoport Foundation to hold physical education classes at the facility. But the city also is weighing how best to approach renovations.
“First and foremost are the immediate needs, the infrastructure issues,” Cook said. “There are quite a bit of roof leaks at the facility. If it rains, water is getting into different areas.
“We’re also getting into the beginning stages of initial improvements. The building has two pools, an outside pool and a lap pool inside the Y used for water aerobics. The outside pool has not been functional for two or three years. Unfortunately, it went through the winter storm, so we’re not sure about the condition of the pipes.”
Long-term, the city hopes to create a park-like atmosphere outside Doris Miller, and is “gathering quotes” on repairs and their costs, he said.
The Doris Miller Y now is closed to the public, and Regimbal said employees were transferred to the Waco Family Y on Harvey Drive.
Arredondo said the Waco Y has 2,246 members, while the Greater Williamson County Y has about 10,000 members spread over multiple locations.