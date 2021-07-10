Waco YMCA teams with Williamson County Y to ride out bumpy financial times

The financially struggling YMCA of Central Texas and the YMCA of Greater Williamson County have joined forces to share administration, staff and other resources in an effort to help the Waco YMCA stay afloat.
To that end, the YMCA board and the city of Waco are negotiating the sale of the Doris Miller YMCA to the city, which in turn plans to close the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, incorporate its services and staff with the Doris Miller YMCA facility and then repurpose the Bledsoe-Miller facility, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations.
While local officials acknowledged the management agreement between the Central Texas and Williamson County YMCAs, which sources predict will lead to an outright merger of the YMCA branches, YMCA and city officials declined to discuss the ongoing discussions for the city to buy the Doris Miller YMCA at 1020 Elm Ave.
Dexter Hall, chair of the YMCA of Central Texas board of directors, said the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on local YMCA operations and forced more than 100 YMCAs nationwide to close their doors. He said the board and staff members are working hard to try to prevent the local facilities from adding to that grim statistic.
"From advocacy to youth development — and everything in between — the YMCA of Central Texas remains committed to serving our community," Hall said in a statement. "We are always looking for ways to ensure we meet our mission and do what is in the best interest of our members, employees, and the Greater Waco community.
"Since December, our board and staff have been engaged in a successful partnership with the YMCA of Greater Williamson County. This partnership has increased outreach and services through shared resources and services. Our top priority is to continue serving the youth and families in our community while strengthening and accomplishing our mission," Hall said.
Local YMCA President and CEO Rodney Martin resigned late last year, and at least one member left the board within the last month amid the nonprofit agency's struggle to free itself from its steep downward financial spiral and drastically declining membership rolls.
Jeff Andresen, president and CEO of the Greater Williamson County YMCA, has taken on the same role with the Waco YMCA facilities on an interim basis as part of the new management agreement.
The YMCA national organization will not let the Central Texas YMCA advertise for a new CEO "until the financial train wreck gets rectified," according to a source familiar with the situation.
"And the only way it gets rectified is to sell Doris Miller," the source said. "The finances have to get back in order, and the determination is that the only way to get the finances in order is to cut loose Doris Miller."
Hall declined to discuss the ongoing negotiations with the city for the sale of the Doris Miller facility, as did Andresen.
"I think that would be something you would need to ask your local people about," Andresen said of the proposed sale of the Doris Miller facility. "That is a local thing. I don’t want to speak to that because that is a local asset. But part of the answer is they were at risk to not being able to provide free and reduced services, and that is the ultimate aim for the Y, to provide services regardless of one's ability to pay. If you have to decide whether you are going to pay the light bill or help families, you are in dire need."
The YMCA of Greater Williamson County's umbrella includes facilities in Burnet, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown and Round Rock. Andresen said they agreed to help the Central Texas branches because they were the closest YMCA to Waco, except for those in Bell County, which he said primarily are oriented to military service members and their families.
He said several members of his staff drive to Waco several times a week to "provide back office administrative services."
"Just like so many other nonprofit agencies, especially for ones who have had a history of struggling financially, COVID was a nightmare," Andresen said. "A lot of agencies came out of the pandemic struggling. And the Waco Y was particularly hard hit. They had to really cut back on staffing and a number of areas on the administration side, like all YMCAs.
"We are good YMCA neighbors to the south. We are absolutely glad to help them out in any way we can to make sure their programs for families and kids continue. I will say it has been an enjoyable experience working with them. That is a dedicated group of volunteers that do absolutely wonderful work," he said.
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield's District 1 includes the Doris Miller YMCA and the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Barefield declined comment on reports the city is considering buying the Doris Miller YMCA, saying she would "never discuss active real estate transactions." The Doris Miller Y is on the former campus of Paul Quinn College, along with a city multi-purpose center next door and Rapoport Academy facilities.
"We at the city, but especially me, are always looking for ways to enhance the Quinn campus, especially as an anchor institution for our neighborhood," Barefield said. "Finding a way to bring services back into the community is a priority for me."
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford did not return phone messages seeking comment for this story.
The city of Waco owns the land on which the Doris Miller YMCA sits and has a 99-year lease with the YMCA board. If the city buys the Doris Miller facility and ultimately decides to close or repurpose the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, officials say there would be no loss of services and add the Doris Miller YMCA facilities are more convenient to more area residents.