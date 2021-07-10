Waco YMCA teams with Williamson County Y to ride out bumpy financial times

"I think that would be something you would need to ask your local people about," Andresen said of the proposed sale of the Doris Miller facility. "That is a local thing. I don’t want to speak to that because that is a local asset. But part of the answer is they were at risk to not being able to provide free and reduced services, and that is the ultimate aim for the Y, to provide services regardless of one's ability to pay. If you have to decide whether you are going to pay the light bill or help families, you are in dire need."

The YMCA of Greater Williamson County's umbrella includes facilities in Burnet, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown and Round Rock. Andresen said they agreed to help the Central Texas branches because they were the closest YMCA to Waco, except for those in Bell County, which he said primarily are oriented to military service members and their families.

He said several members of his staff drive to Waco several times a week to "provide back office administrative services."

"Just like so many other nonprofit agencies, especially for ones who have had a history of struggling financially, COVID was a nightmare," Andresen said. "A lot of agencies came out of the pandemic struggling. And the Waco Y was particularly hard hit. They had to really cut back on staffing and a number of areas on the administration side, like all YMCAs.