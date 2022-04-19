Waco YMCA to get $5 million overhaul

Once treading water financially, the YMCA of Central Texas will get a $4.7 million makeover including a cardio theater, karate and dance studio, extra space for classes and a nearly $300,000 swimming pool upgrade.

The goal is to increase membership at the Y complex on Harvey Drive, which last year merged with the YMCA of Greater Williamson County, an entity with a much larger geographic footprint that enjoyed revenues totaling $30 million last fiscal year, Y spokesperson Laura Arredondo said.

McLennan County commissioners did their part Tuesday to expedite the project, giving tax-exempt status to a $3 million loan from Extraco Banks. The vote was a legal formality, and no county money is going to the Y.

Arredondo said the proposed Y refresh faces hurdles before a potential kickoff in October. The Waco City Council and the Oglesby City Council must give approval as the Y board formally defines project scope.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the Texas Health & Safety Code requires that a cultural facilities corporation get involved in issuing debt for projects such as this. The nearest such corporation is based in Oglesby, in Coryell County. The corporation could not authorize a tax-exempt loan without approval by McLennan County commissioners and Waco City Council.

Bidding for an architect and then a contractor will ensue, Arredondo said. But the Y is not dawdling in the meantime, already installing a new $300,000 roof, a $220,000 chiller and setting aside $292,000 for pool repairs.

She said a $500,000 operating surplus made possible the early start.

Left on the basic list is $543,000 in repairs to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, Arredondo said. The rest will be what she called more exciting upgrades. She said the YMCA of Greater Williamson County pursued the merger knowing the local Y’s 80,000-square-foot home needed work.

Other goodies appearing on the drawing board include a gymnastics studio; an internal child care center called Child Watch, where parents can leave youngsters as they exercise; Group X, meaning more designated exercise spaces, some using the Les Mills choreographed routines popular at other Y locations; and Cardio Theatre, which allows users to view movies as they use treadmills, elliptical devices and exercise bikes, Arredondo said.

Arredondo said improvements will materialize within existing confines, that new construction is not planned. She said research and interviews with members pinpointed underused space and attractions.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Waco’s Y counted 3,800 members. Today it has about 2,400 and a goal to raise that number, Arredondo said. Waco operations contributed about $2.8 million to the YMCA of Greater Williamson County’s $30 million recent revenue stream, she said.

The Williamson County Y system in November, when Waco joined, included facilities in Burnet, Cedar Park, Hutto, Georgetown and Round Rock.

Arredondo said the Y also sees the need to give the Waco Y a fresh exterior, and to spruce up the lobby, adding tables and chairs to accommodate social gatherings and members hanging out between workout sessions. The locker rooms will receive attention, as will areas where members “circulate.” Stationary bikes in the spin room will take users through simulated courses. The fitness floor will have pods for free weights and cardio machines.

Local YMCA President and CEO Rodney Martin resigned in 2020, and at least one board member resigned last year. Michelle Cornelissens, who previously was employed at the Williamson County Y, now serves as the Waco Y director.

Cornellissens referred comment to Arredondo on Tuesday.

The Y on Harvey Drive now serves as the organization’s only location in Waco.

The city of Waco last year announced it would buy the Doris Miller YMCA facilities, 1020 Elm Ave., on the former Paul Quinn College campus, with plans to convert it to a community center replacing the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center about a mile away.

That move gave the Y’s presence in Waco financial breathing room.

“There is one location in Waco now, and we want to be clear, this location is to serve East Waco as well. This is for Waco and all surrounding cities,” Arredondo said. “We’re looking at promoting programming and opportunities that may impact staffing, may mean hiring. Our search will be citywide.”

Arredondo said members will not necessarily pay higher monthly membership fees due to nearly $5 million in upgrades. She said the Y occasionally raises fees to cover increased operational costs, including pay increases, for example.

She said the local Y and others nationally receive financial assistance from individuals and from philanthropic organizations.

