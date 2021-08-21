Waco young adults talk vaccination decisions as uptake lags

Julian Aguilar, 26, walked away from a medical career this summer after the Waco hospital where he worked told him he soon would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep his job.
“I would say I was disappointed in a way,” Aguilar said. “I saw somewhere ‘last year's heroes, this year's unemployed,’ and in a way I relate to that. I tried my best to do the medical exception, I would do the weekly testing and they still got declined.”
Aguilar's choice not to be vaccinated is by no means uncommon among people of his generation. Nationwide, people in their 20s are the least likely adult age bracket to get vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In McLennan County, the age group also has seen more COVID-19 cases than any other 10-year age bracket, or 21% of the 32,216 total cases.
On Friday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of the county and 166 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.
McLennan County's COVID-19 death toll remains skewed toward older adults, with people in their 20s making up about 6% of all local hospitalizations and less than 1% of all local deaths as of Aug. 9, the most recent breakdown available. But this month has seen the virus claim a 24-year-old woman Aug. 12 and a 21-year-old woman Aug. 16, and raise the death toll to 507 residents.
Young adults interviewed in McLennan County gave a variety of reasons for not getting vaccinated, some citing a distrust of a new vaccine or their belief that their immune system could fight the virus.
Doctors and public health experts continue to push back on those notions, reminding that the vaccines significantly reduce chances of passing the virus on to others or contracting it in the first place, and are especially effective at reducing the severity of illness. They also point to the vaccines' safety, borne out in rigorous preapproval testing that all new drugs or vaccines go through, along with continued close monitoring for potential side effects among the millions of people now vaccinated.
Aguilar, who has asthma, acknowledged the seriousness of the disease, saying he is practicing masking and social distancing and is staying outside as much as possible. Especially with the delta variant, he said he hopes people take precautions and stay home if they feel sick.
But he does not feel comfortable receiving a vaccine.
“That is new for me and personally I haven’t taken it yet,” Aguilar said. “I don’t know if I am waiting for more time. … I think personally I might just wait it out a second. I haven’t really found the reasoning. It’s unknown territory. People have taken it and they have been fine, people have taken it and they haven’t been fine. So for me, I don’t really wanna find out, at least not yet.”
Kameron Bolding, of Waco, a 23-year-old who is pregnant, told the Tribune-Herald she is not concerned about not being vaccinated and has no plans to receive the vaccine.
When news of COVID-19 first broke out, Bolding was outside the country and had to rush home from Tanzania, where she was working with a mission group, for fear that borders would close and she would not be able to make it home.
Since then, she said she has quarantined when needed and will wear a mask if it makes the people around her feel more comfortable.
“Me and my husband always try to be respectful if places require it,” Bolding said. “Personally, we don’t wear masks all the time. … We personally don’t feel like it was necessary for us but if anytime anyone wanted us to we would.”
Bolding said that as the pandemic progressed, she has gotten more comfortable and is not as nervous about the virus. She said she is relying on the immune system God gave her and seeing what happens in the future.
“I am not big on just taking something for the sake of taking it,” Bolding said. “I personally don’t feel like I need to take it to make myself feel any safer or take care of my body better. I am also pregnant so I don’t want to be injecting something that is in the testing phase into my body.”
Meanwhile, thousands of college students moved back to campus this week at Baylor University, which is urging students to vaccinate but not requiring it. The university is holding vaccine clinics this week. It is starting the semester with mask requirements in classrooms and many indoor spaces, and anyone on campus who has not provided proof of vaccination is subject to regular COVID-19 tests.
As of Saturday, 59.6% of students and 78.8% of employees were vaccinated, according to Baylor's COVID-19 dashboard.
Nicole Ma, a 21-year-old Baylor student who is starting her senior year studying psychology and economics, said she has taken the virus seriously since its first appearance.
Learning pretty early on about how the pandemic was affecting her family in China by February last year, Ma was also warned by her brother, a doctor who graduated from Harvard University, that a lockdown might be coming.
After her spring break turned into online classes and quarantine, Ma said she began to think about what she needed to do to keep the people around her safe. With her brother and her mother working in the medical field, she had a window into the "heartbreak that they saw everyday" with hospitalized people.
“I didn’t want to see my friends or someone I knew sick with the virus or have serious complications from it because I knew I was young but I knew a lot of people around me who it would be difficult for them to recover,” Ma said.
As she continued to wear a mask and keep her distance from others, including friends, she was eager for the protection of vaccines.
“I remember when the vaccine news first came out and I thought to myself ‘the moment that this is available for me I am going to try to sign up,’” Ma said.
She said she did have a bit of reservation at the beginning but was calmed down by seeing how many scientists and doctors were emphasizing the benefits of receiving the vaccine.
Jake Simmons, a 22-year-old Baylor student studying electrical engineering, also wore a mask and socially distanced through most of the pandemic, viewing COVID-19 as a serious health concern. When he was eligible, he got vaccinated.
As the pandemic arrived, Simmons went home to Oklahoma to quarantine with his family. As the first pandemic summer approached, Simmons chose to participate in small social interactions with friends in backyards where they could maintain 6 feet apart. Simmons said for the majority of the pandemic, he also chose to wear a mask.
Simmons said he does not see any downsides to taking the vaccine.
“It was for my own safety and health and I know that I am young and healthy so my risks being hospitalized is lower compared to other people but there is still always a chance so I just knew it was the smart thing to do,” Simmons said.
Sam Powers, a senior at Baylor studying finance, said he kept his friend group small and limited it to others who he knew were also wearing masks and social distancing. Most of their gatherings were at someone's house, around a board game or movie.
“I was fairly reserved still but I saw the same five or six friends who were all doing the same things,” Powers said.
Powers has not received a vaccine and said he has no immediate plans to take one.
“My main reason is because I got COVID last fall when I came back to Baylor. It was really quick too, within the first month or so of being on campus,” Powers said. “I was exposed again a few months later and didn’t get sick, so I have been relying on my antibodies.”
For Powers, the decision on whether to receive the vaccine is a personal one, and he believes everyone should get a choice.
“I am for everyone’s personal decision and what makes them feel more comfortable,” Powers said.
He said he feels comfortable being around people regardless of their vaccination status.
Emily Lessman, an 18-year-old preparing to start her first year at Baylor, said the potential vulnerability of the people around her motivated her to take prevention measures seriously from the start. She has been vaccinated.
“I was definitely more on the serious side,” Lessman said. “I have family members that had health problems and are more at risk and it would be more damaging to their conditions. So I was more on the cautious side of things, always wearing a mask, hand sanitizer on me 24/7.”
After navigating much of her last two high school years in the pandemic, she was relieved to relax a bit as the state reopened and COVID-19 cases dropped earlier in the summer. But with the delta variant on the rise, that feeling is slipping away.
“I am a very social person so I love being out in public and hanging out with friends, so that was really nice. But now I am getting anxious again,” Lessman said. “And the possibility of that stopping right as I am about to start college is stressful.”
She said her mother is a physician and encouraged her to get vaccinated, and that she was not hesitant to get the shot.
For the most part, her immediate circle of family and friends have also been vaccinated, she said.
“I feel like it is a necessary thing,” Lessman said. “I feel like people should get it just to hopefully stop the spread and then it would slow down to where there are no random variants popping up.”
Earlier this month, Baylor had a pair of health experts who work for the school address frequently raised concerns about the vaccines and published their responses.
"Overall, the vaccines have an incredibly good safety track record," and while there are expected breakthrough cases, when a fully vaccinated person gets COVID-19, the chances are low and the vaccines are able to keep most cases asymptomatic or mild, Benjamin Ryan, a public health researcher and clinical associate professor of environmental science, said in the post.
“The vaccine is the most effective way to minimize the symptoms of the disease and mitigate the spread, which are both important to help students stay healthy and not miss out on their Baylor experience,” Ryan said.
Dr. Sharon Stern, medical director of the Baylor Health Center, addressed the topic of younger people having better immune systems and said that since COVID-19 is a new virus, no person's immune system, unless the person had already had COVID-19, would have been able to build up antibodies to defend itself.
She also said people who previously had COVID-19 are at risk for reinfection, and that second infections are generally more serve than breakthrough infections.
“Recent studies have shown that COVID-19 vaccines provide more robust and longer-lasting immunity than natural antibodies,” Stern said.
Ryan said there is very little chance of side effects from the vaccines.
“Prior to releasing to the public for authorized emergency use, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials followed thousands of people for 60 days post-vaccination,” Ryan said. “The vaccines have proven safe and effective in both the clinical trials and through long-term monitoring efforts.”