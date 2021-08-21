Waco young adults talk vaccination decisions as uptake lags

Kameron Bolding, of Waco, a 23-year-old who is pregnant, told the Tribune-Herald she is not concerned about not being vaccinated and has no plans to receive the vaccine.

When news of COVID-19 first broke out, Bolding was outside the country and had to rush home from Tanzania, where she was working with a mission group, for fear that borders would close and she would not be able to make it home.

Since then, she said she has quarantined when needed and will wear a mask if it makes the people around her feel more comfortable.

“Me and my husband always try to be respectful if places require it,” Bolding said. “Personally, we don’t wear masks all the time. … We personally don’t feel like it was necessary for us but if anytime anyone wanted us to we would.”

Bolding said that as the pandemic progressed, she has gotten more comfortable and is not as nervous about the virus. She said she is relying on the immune system God gave her and seeing what happens in the future.