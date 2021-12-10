Waco's 12th postmaster sworn in

A 17-year veteran of the United States Postal Service was sworn in as Waco’s new postmaster Friday morning, solidifying his place as the first Black employee to hold the position.

Aaron Williams was promoted to the position in October and manages 225 employees across four offices that serve roughly 88,000 residents and businesses, with a postal hub that serves 38 other offices. His swearing in ceremony was Friday morning at Lee Lockwood Library.

“The staff takes the community very seriously,” Williams said. “With the staff I have in place, we’re looking to serve the community at a greater level.”

He said he considers it an honor to be the first African American postmaster in Waco.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I hold that in high esteem,” he said. “I want to be an example to the next generation, and show that there’s no barrier stopping them from being who they want to be. I love my job, because it’s allowed me to lead by example.”

He said he has not moved to Waco yet, but considers the city his home and plans to move soon. Williams started as a mail carrier in Dallas, got promoted to management in 2018 and started working in Waco in July.