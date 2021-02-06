Waco's access to COVID-19 vaccine expanding, but remains a frustrating challenge

The national roll-out “has been kind of hit-or-miss,” Wagoner said. “Information coming out has been vague and splotchy. I wish they would just roll it out en masse, so we can get it into as many arms as possible. There seems to be a lot of hoops to jump through for something of this magnitude and this importance. I don’t suggest they sidestep any safety precautions, but I feel comfortable about the FDA process we’ve gone through.”

Wagoner said providers and those seeking shots are frustrated.

“We’ve quit adding to our pile,” he said. “We tell customers, even longstanding ones, if they get on a list or find a vaccine, take it.”

He refers them to the covidwaco.com and the signup for the public health district clinic that has been getting shipments of 1,500 first doses weekly.

Local resident David Mosley, who just turned 70, received his first COVID-19 shot 25 days ago at the Waco Convention Center. He is due for a second poke this week, and admits to being antsy about the wait.