Waco's access to COVID-19 vaccine expanding, but remains a frustrating challenge

To Lonni Kehrein, it seemed everyone had a treasure map to find the COVID-19 vaccine but her. Friends would say they got shots at this or that out-of-the-way place, urging her to respond quickly because of limited supplies.
It was as if a black market had developed, and though at age 71 she was qualified to receive a shot, she felt well outside the loop.
“I was told, ‘They have 50 shots to give, but you’d better hurry,’” Kehrein said. “I’m not hearing any of this. It was all mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-ear. Somehow people were getting a leg up. I don’t use social media, don’t like it. I was content. I’ve been a very well person, and I thought whatever will be, will be. But I finally decided to reach out.”
The scavenger hunt for the COVID-19 vaccine has people burning up phone and internet lines and sometimes even driving across the state to find…
Kehrein received her shot Thursday at Ascension Providence, about a month after her search began in earnest, and for that matter, about a month-and-a-half after the first shots were administered in Waco. Her journey started with her personal physician, grew to include email note-swapping with members of her church, Hope Fellowship, and placing herself on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s waiting list at covidwaco.com. Week after week, she checked on her status to learn “there were thousands still ahead of me,” Kehrein said.
The scenario changed when sources informed Kehrein that Ascension Providence, a state-designated COVID-19 vaccine hub, had opened up a limited number of time slots to the public. Three times the Ascension Providence site told her no times were available. She hit the jackpot on attempt four.
Kehrein arrived at 8:05 Tuesday morning for her 8:20 appointment, joining a long line. Snacks were available inside, and she helped herself to a small bag of popcorn. She presented her driver’s license, a photo ID was required, set a timer she had brought along, and settled in for a short wait.
The deed done, she was instructed to return Feb. 26 for a second shot.
Despite her monthlong wait, Kehrein is lucky. Thousands locally find themselves on the outside looking in, wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccination but finding it elusive. Doses remain in short supply. As of Saturday, state records showed 19,049 McLennan County residents had received at least their first dose, just a hair more than 10% of the county’s residents 16 or older.
Hometown drugstores including Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy in Bellmead were flooded with calls early in the rollout, but now must wait their turn for fresh supplies, if they ever come.
Pharmacist Darby Wagoner at Lynn’s Pharmacy in Hewitt said his waiting list has swelled to more than 2,000, and he is inclined to stop adding names.
“We have no clue when we might get a single dose, and the feds are funneling vaccine through corporate brands, not independents like us,” Wagoner said. “I fear that if we do receive an allocation, it will be a token amount.”
The national roll-out “has been kind of hit-or-miss,” Wagoner said. “Information coming out has been vague and splotchy. I wish they would just roll it out en masse, so we can get it into as many arms as possible. There seems to be a lot of hoops to jump through for something of this magnitude and this importance. I don’t suggest they sidestep any safety precautions, but I feel comfortable about the FDA process we’ve gone through.”
Wagoner said providers and those seeking shots are frustrated.
“We’ve quit adding to our pile,” he said. “We tell customers, even longstanding ones, if they get on a list or find a vaccine, take it.”
He refers them to the covidwaco.com and the signup for the public health district clinic that has been getting shipments of 1,500 first doses weekly.
Local resident David Mosley, who just turned 70, received his first COVID-19 shot 25 days ago at the Waco Convention Center. He is due for a second poke this week, and admits to being antsy about the wait.
“I had a very good friend just taken off life support from COVID. He got a little sicker every day until he had gone past the point they couldn’t bring him back,” Mosley said. “It became very clear to me from the start that if I came down with COVID-19, there was going to be a funeral. I’ve had a heart attack and a stroke. I have rheumatoid arthritis, and I’m a borderline diabetic.”
He “lucked out,” he said, getting placed on the health district’s list of people to call should a regularly scheduled patient fail to show at the convention center.
“I’m waiting for that next call,” he said. “I have grandbabies I want to hug.”
Help is on the way from a variety of sources.
CVS Pharmacy has 38,000 doses headed to Texas this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Waco is among 11 Texas communities getting a share of those doses, but exactly how many and at which locations has not been announced. Registration is expected to open as soon as Tuesday at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.
H-E-B, meanwhile, “is committed to fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine,” spokesperson Chelsea Thompson said by email. “We do not keeps lists and cannot accept private lists from businesses or individuals. All vaccine will be posted on our scheduler when vaccines become available.”
She urged visiting heb.com to stay abreast of developments.
The Brookshire’s on Peplow Drive in Robinson received two 100-dose allocations, enough to provide first and second shots for customers. It has no vaccine available now, though the waiting list of names “is more than a thousand, for sure,” said Jessica Frerichs, pharmacist tech in training.
Brookshire Brothers, with a store in Lorena, has provided almost 30,000 vaccinations at its pharmacies in Texas and Louisiana.
“We are still actively allocating second doses. If you got your first dose with us, we’ll schedule a second. We’re trying to make the biggest dent possible,” spokesperson Melissa Crager said.
Crager said Brookshire Brothers instituted a waiting list early in the process, but temporarily has ceased adding names. She said the Lufkin-based chain is sharing its list with health care providers in East Texas.
Dr. Clint McHenry, president of the McLennan County Medical Association, said eligible patients seeking vaccines should contact their doctors.
“Their offices can walk them through the process,” McHenry said.
McHenry, who practices family medicine, is affiliated with Ascension Providence, though he said he does not speak for Providence or for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
Along with the public health district, the state has designated Providence as a COVID-19 vaccination hub, while Hillcrest has no such designation. McHenry said he could not comment on the availability of the vaccine to doctors with ties to either hospital.
“There is some frustration on the part of everybody,” McHenry said. “We’re working through as best we can the vaccines given us by the state.”
JoAn Felton, executive director of the McLennan County Medical Society, said doctors secure vaccine allotments via their affiliation with a hospital system. It speaks volumes, she said, that Ascension Providence is a COVID-19 hub.
Baylor Scott & White Health spokeswoman Megan Snipes released a statement, saying: “While doses remain extremely limited, we are working with community leaders to quickly vaccinate as many eligible Texans as possible. Baylor Scott & White currently has three state-designated hub locations in Burnet, Collin and Dallas counties, and we are supporting a number of sites, including the Waco-McLennan County Health District Vaccination Hub, where our teams are assisting in the immunization effort.”
Dr. William McCunniff is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Health and is immediate past president of the McLennan County Medical Society.
“Since the number of doses remains extremely limited, we’re working collaboratively with community leaders to vaccinate as many Texans as possible,” he said. “My office gets asked about vaccine availability multiple times a day. It’s in high demand. I wish we could give everyone a vaccine immediately, but supply is so limited, they have to wait like other Texans.”
He said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was submitted for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval last week, could prove a game-changer, widening vaccine availability.