Waco's Apex Coffee Roasters sponsors NASCAR Xfinity Series driver

Waco company Apex Coffee Roasters saw its logo speed around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend in a NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

Brad Perez, an up and coming racer from Hollywood, Florida, attempted to make his Xfinity Series race debut Friday sponsored by Apex. Perez practiced and competed in qualifying races Friday but did not make the qualifications for Saturday’s race. The weekend at Indianapolis also included an IndyCar event Saturday and a NASCAR Cup Series event Sunday, part of NASCAR's flagship series.

Perez drove the Apex Coffee Roasters’ No. 13 car for MBM Motorsports, an orange and blue Toyota Supra with an Apex Roasters logo dominating the hood. The car’s colors are the same as the company colors of Apex, which company founder Brett Jameson said were inspired by the colors of Gulf Oil Racing in the 1960s.

Jameson, a racing fan and car guy who owns several super cars and classic cars, said Apex’s name comes from the “apex of the turn” in a race, and several of the brand’s coffee variety names, including Oversteer and Downshift, were inspired by racing as well.

So when an opportunity arose earlier in the year to sponsor Perez, Jameson jumped on it.

“A buddy of mine that has a coffee shop up in Illinois sponsors NASCAR,” Jameson said. “He knew Brad, or somebody that knew Brad reached out to him. My buddy called me the week before the (NASCAR Circuit of the Americas race in Austin) because he wasn’t able to sponsor Brad and asked me if I’d be interested, because he knew that I went to a lot of races out at COTA.”

Jameson said so far, the partnership between Apex and Perez, which is also the first sponsorship Apex has done, has worked out well. Jameson said Apex sponsored Perez in two previous races, and he hopes to keep working with Perez into the future.

“He’s been great about checking in to see what benefit the sponsorship has had towards us, simply a really good guy,” Jameson said. “He’s just starting out. He’s done well.”

In a press release, Perez thanked Apex, which he said has been his longest sponsor.

“I have to thank Apex Coffee Roasters for believing in me,” Perez said. “It’s crazy to consider them longtime partners but now being with me for three races, that’s the longest someone has ever stuck with me and it means the world. They’re big road course people, so to have their logos fly around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a huge deal.”

Jameson said racing, along with photography, got him into the coffee business. Jameson said he got tickets for the 2000 United States Grand Prix in Indianapolis, which marked the return of Formula One to the United States after a 9-year absence. For the race, he purchased a high-end camera to take photos.

He said he eventually got more into photography and started selling his photos, which often ended up on display in local coffee shops. A local Starbucks that had his photography on display became a site for him to work on projects and drink coffee. Jameson said he got to know the staff during his frequent visits and was eventually offered a job.

“I started working at Starbucks, and the more that I got into coffee, it pulled me away from photography,” Jameson said. “There wasn’t what I considered good coffee in Waco. So that’s why we started.”

Jameson founded Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits in 2013 and founded Apex a year later. Jameson said opening a roasting company was the logical next step after Dichotomy, as roasting their own coffee beans allows more control over the kind of coffee Dichotomy serves.

In addition to Apex, Perez is sponsored by Greentech Energy, AutoRepairVinStickers.com and Victory SIM.