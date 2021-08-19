Waco's August rainfall running 6 inches ahead of normal; area farmers see green fields

Sometimes lightning and thunder are all noise, more sound than fury.
But Waco residents who monitored rain gauges know the storms this week were all business, leaving the area unseasonably soggy and green in the usually parched month of August.
Waco Regional Airport reported 1.6 inches of rain Sunday, 0.63 late Tuesday and 4.76 inches Wednesday, for a total of 7 inches this week.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said August in Waco has been a strange month. Counting Wednesday's deluge, the rainfall total stands at 7.29 inches, more than 6 inches above the normal month-to-date rainfall for August.
"Getting trapped beneath a couple of storms will do that," said Stalley. He attributed the crazy weather in Central Texas and Texas in general to the same large-scale weather system causing the record-setting heat wave broiling the western United States.
But Waco's all-time August rainfall record of 10.33 inches, set in 2008, remains a longshot. He said the next shot at significant rain is at least a week away, and hot, clear weather returned Thursday, when the high was 97. The NWS forecast for Waco calls for highs in the mid-90s and lows in the high 70s through Monday.
Farmers, according to the old joke, always think it's too wet or too dry.
But McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan, who stays in contact with local producers, said Wednesday was as quiet as a mouse crying in cotton. There is little to complain about.
"Farmers like to see rain in August. It fills up their stock tanks, then when things dry up, they can go about their activities," McLellan said. "Rain in July or August is always great for the cotton crop. Army worm problems, the rain can help mitigate those. You don't want a cool and wet cotton season. It was questionable early; a lot of guys had to replant. But we've had enough dry weather and heat since then that we've turned the corner.
"We're now looking at a good cotton crop," said McLellan.
Corn is the top crop in McLennan County, and harvesting has begun.
"They're trying to get finished, and most are close to being done, but not quite done," said McLellan. "Farmers are three weeks late getting corn out, not because of muddy fields, but because of an extended growing season. That's not typically a threat around here, not a problem."
Hay likes the August rain, if it gets the chance to dry quickly, said McLellan. The rains also bode well for wheat and oat crops this fall.
Heavy rains late Wednesday afternoon produced minor street flooding, especially in parts of North Waco. Stalley said that was not surprising considering the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory.