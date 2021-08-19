Waco's August rainfall running 6 inches ahead of normal; area farmers see green fields

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan, who stays in contact with local producers, said Wednesday was as quiet as a mouse crying in cotton. There is little to complain about.

"Farmers like to see rain in August. It fills up their stock tanks, then when things dry up, they can go about their activities," McLellan said. "Rain in July or August is always great for the cotton crop. Army worm problems, the rain can help mitigate those. You don't want a cool and wet cotton season. It was questionable early; a lot of guys had to replant. But we've had enough dry weather and heat since then that we've turned the corner.

"We're now looking at a good cotton crop," said McLellan.

Corn is the top crop in McLennan County, and harvesting has begun.

"They're trying to get finished, and most are close to being done, but not quite done," said McLellan. "Farmers are three weeks late getting corn out, not because of muddy fields, but because of an extended growing season. That's not typically a threat around here, not a problem."

Hay likes the August rain, if it gets the chance to dry quickly, said McLellan. The rains also bode well for wheat and oat crops this fall.