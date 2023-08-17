The lots surrounding the Sul Ross Community Center were packed on a recent Thursday evening with cars embellished with stickers hinting at past military service.

Denim-adorned dancers filed in through the side entrance and into a long, empty room that had been transformed into a dance hall. Lights were turned low, a band played onstage and couples spun across the floor, holding each other close.

Even if it means catching the bus downtown or asking a more able-bodied friend to drive, more than 100 senior citizens are sure to find a way to the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club every Thursday evening at the center, 401 N. 15th St.

The nearly 50-year-old tradition is one where 99th birthdays are celebrated, late-in-life romances are born and doctors’ orders are disobeyed — all for the sake of dancing.

Club president Billy Rogers said when he inherited the leadership role, it was without warning and more of a stressor than a blessing. But eight years later, he said retirement is nowhere in sight.

“One day, I’ll fall over and be kicked a couple times and they’ll say, ‘Oh! That must have been his last dance,’” Rogers said.

The dance club runs from 7 to 9:15 p.m. each Thursday. The current rotation of country-western bands includes Bobby Dean and Timeless Country Band, The Old Friends Band, Midnight Mustangs, Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition and the Ragland Country Band.

There is an admission fee of $6, and attendees enjoy dances ranging from two-steps and polka to waltzes and even the occasional “Chicken Dance.”