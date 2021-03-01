Waco's Brazos Electric Cooperative cites winter power crisis in Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Karnei on Friday resigned the position he has held on the ERCOT board since 1997, making the seventh such resignation in the wake of the controversy over the widespread blackouts that began early Feb. 15 and persisted through much of the week. ERCOT officials later said they were less than five minutes from a catastrophic grid failure and had to order blackouts to preserve infrastructure.

The magnitude of charges levied by ERCOT during the crisis “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos Electric's highest liquidity levels in recent years, Karnei said in the bankruptcy declaration. The filing also stated the cooperative on Feb. 25 informed ERCOT it would not pay the $2.1 billion charge, and Karnei said he was quitting the board.

He said Brazos Electric had "no choice" but to file for bankruptcy.

“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.

Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp.