Waco's Brazos Electric Cooperative cites winter power crisis in Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Waco-based Brazos Electric Power Cooperative is assuring the public it is not quitting business after filing Monday for bankruptcy protection in response to a $2.1 billion bill for its power generation during the recent freeze.
Brazos Electric, the state's oldest power cooperative, provides electricity to smaller co-ops serving more than 1.5 million Texans concentrated in North and Central Texas and extending west to the Lubbock area.
In a bankruptcy filing, the nonprofit co-op said it enjoyed a stellar credit rating and more than $1 billion in revenues each of the past three years. But "excessively high" invoices from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas, the embattled statewide grid operator, prompted Monday's filing in a Houston bankruptcy court.
Brazos Electric is a 4,000-megawatt generation-and-transmission co-op with about 200 employees in Waco and more than 370 total including staffers at power plants and field offices. It spent nearly $30 million to place a new headquarters at Bagby Avenue and Alliance Parkway in 2013, receiving a tax abatement from the city valued at about $1.2 million. It relocated from its longtime site on LaSalle Avenue that had become cramped.
Brazos Electric charged its 16 member cooperatives $774 million for electricity during all 2020. It faced passing along that $2.1 billion levy from ERCOT for seven days' service during the generational storm. Brazos Electric said in a news release that as a cooperative, it passes costs on to members, but took voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy "determined that it cannot and will not foist this catastrophic financial event on its members and those consumers."
Later Monday, Kyle Minnix, communications and key accounts manager at Brazos Electric Cooperative, released a statement saying, "We do not expect our Texas operations or employees to be impacted by this financial restructuring process and we will continue to provide affordable, reliable electric service to our 16-member cooperatives and retail members."
Member co-ops include the McGregor-based Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative, which serves about 20,000 mostly rural customers in seven Central Texas counties, including Bell, Bosque, Falls, Coryell and McLennan.
"We will not be losing our power," said a staffer in the Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative's member services department, who returned a phone call to the Tribune-Herald. She said customers were charged 8 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity usage during February, and that rate did not change during Texas' deep freeze. Higher bills, she said, would be attributable to heavy use.
She confirmed that customers are calling with concerns.
In a news release Monday, Brazos Electric Cooperative executive vice president and general manager Clifton Karnei said the company "will prioritize what matters most to our member cooperatives and their retail members as we, and they, work to return to normalcy."
"We expect this court-supervised process will provide us with the protections and mechanism to protect and preserve our assets and operations, and satisfy obligations to our creditors," he said.
Karnei on Friday resigned the position he has held on the ERCOT board since 1997, making the seventh such resignation in the wake of the controversy over the widespread blackouts that began early Feb. 15 and persisted through much of the week. ERCOT officials later said they were less than five minutes from a catastrophic grid failure and had to order blackouts to preserve infrastructure.
The magnitude of charges levied by ERCOT during the crisis “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos Electric's highest liquidity levels in recent years, Karnei said in the bankruptcy declaration. The filing also stated the cooperative on Feb. 25 informed ERCOT it would not pay the $2.1 billion charge, and Karnei said he was quitting the board.
He said Brazos Electric had "no choice" but to file for bankruptcy.
“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.
Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp.
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said Brazos Electric's actions were "a reasonable and prudent response" to ERCOT's $2 billion bill. He said bankruptcy protection will allow for a more deliberate response.
"Brazos was very financially sound before the storm, and can clearly function efficiently and profitably," Perryman said. "Once reasonable solutions can be worked through during the bankruptcy process, I expect a return to stability."
Lawmakers during hearings last week grilled ERCOT officials and the Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT. The Legislature is investigating how the power grid's near-collapse left millions without power during the freeze.
Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative announced on its Facebook page its board has taken steps to help customers deal with freeze-related issues.
The measures, in place through March 31, include the suspending late fees, deferring payment plans, relaxing deposit requirements and maintaining the current electricity costs from its supplier, Brazos Electric.
"HOTEC will not make any changes at this time," it says. "If a change becomes necessary as a result of Brazos’ wholesale power costs, HOTEC would make any necessary change gradual to minimize the impact to members."
Other members include Bartlett Electric Cooperative, Comanche Electric Cooperative Association, PenTex Energy, CoServ Electric and Fort Belknap Electric Cooperative. Others are Hamilton County Electric Cooperative Association, HILCO Electric Cooperative, J-A-C Electric Cooperative, Mid-South Electric Cooperative, Navarro County Electric Cooperative, Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Tri-County Electric Co-Op, United Cooperative Services and Wise Electric Cooperative.