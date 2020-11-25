Waco's Bus Rapid Transit plan shows 13-mile route after engineering study

“It’s probably one of those things where the city would have to pay for it, but if they could do some calculations and actually identify elements of that project that are necessary and needed, there is an opportunity to count that work as local match,” Evilia said.

He said it’s too early to tell if Franklin Avenue will need more work besides the planned conversion.

Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue are a one-way pair serving downtown. The city approved plans in March 2019 to convert the downtown section of Washington to two-way, but the project has been rebid because initial bids came in higher than expected.

Evilia said the Bus Rapid Transit project has moved from concept to practical design questions.

“We’re getting down into the weeds right now on a staff level with the consultants,” Evilia said. “So there are a lot of options on the table. Right now we’re just trying to understand the pros and cons of each, what are the trade-offs.”