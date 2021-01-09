Waco's church congregations seen as community mental health resource

It will meet online on Tuesday nights Jan. 19 through Feb. 23 and costs $59 with registration through the Continuing Education page at www.mclennan.edu.

Many, if not most, Waco churches have programs or ministries aimed at helping the well-being of members, whether formally or informally structured. At First Woodway Baptist Church, one of the Waco area’s largest churches with more than 4,000 members, Lisa Smyers oversees support groups and services that touch on issues of mental health as the church’s congregational care director.

The church organizes or hosts small groups addressing concerns including grief, loss of a spouse, divorce, men’s issues, substance abuse recovery and dementia with many of those groups presently continuing online out of COVID-19 concerns.

Those small groups, coupled with the church’s organization of members into “Lifegroups” for prayer, education, sharing and fellowship, offer the attention and shared concern that can help people feeling isolated, anxious or depressed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a place to find community that seems to be so, so vital,” said Smyers, who took the position two years ago after years as a nurse and training in social work.