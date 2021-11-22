Waco's COVID-19 numbers slow before holiday break

"Vaccination is the key," she said.

So far 57 percent of McLennan County's eligible population of 239,819 has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 50 percent are fully vaccinated.

Common sense and caution also play a part for those who think they might have COVID-19 or the flu.

"If you're not feeling well, it's OK to stay home," she said, adding that symptoms also should steer someone to a doctor for diagnosis and advice on whether to be tested for COVID-19.

Flu cases, often starting to rise at this time of year, seem to be lower than usual, Craine observed. COVID-19 protective protocols observed last year largely caused the annual flu season in McLennan County to disappear.

Craine pointed out that those who haven't yet been vaccinated could take advantage of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would produce full antibody protection in two weeks rather than five for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A shot now could provide protection in time for holiday concerts, gatherings and shopping in early December, she said. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, which offers COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible ages, is open Tuesday and Wednesday before closing for the week for Thanksgiving.

