Waco's COVID-19 vaccine hubs humming on 2 sides of town, still limited by supply

McLennan County’s two state-designated COVID-19 vaccine hubs launched clinics Thursday, one at McLane Stadium and the other at Ascension Providence Medical Center.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District moved its by-appointment vaccine clinic, now in its fourth week, to McLane Stadium for a drive-thru operation that Baylor University helped run. Ascension Providence started vaccinating qualifying members of the general public who booked an appointment online. Both are still only open to people who fall into either phase 1A or 1B, of the state’s vaccination plans, which includes frontline health care workers, people 65 or older and people 16 or older with a health condition putting them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 cases and death.
The public health district received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the same amount it has received in previous weeks. The hospital received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
According to data from the Department of State Health Services, 17,179 McLennan County had received at least their first dose as of Thursday, including 4,059 who have received their second. Also Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Johnson & Johnson has requested approval for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which could come this month.
A group of nursing students from Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing traveled from Dallas to Waco to volunteer Thursday at the health district clinic, and a contingent from the school will do so every Thursday the district holds a clinic. Central Texas Medical Reserve Group, a volunteer group organized by the health district’s preparedness team, also volunteered.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said 700 people made appointments for the drive-thru clinic, a new format for the health district’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“The drive-thru provides another option,” Craine said. “We have been successful with the walk-up clinics. It was time to expand and offer a drive-thru.”
The public health district’s waiting list can be found at www.blockitnow.com/wacowaitlist. Health district officials reach out to people on the list, in order of sign-up, to book appointments.
Craine said the drive-thru clinic was organized like the walk-up clinics that have been held for the past three weeks in the Waco Convention Center, but the drive-thru format allows for more social distancing. When Baylor offered to help, providing security, internet service and other assistance, the health district decided to try it.
“DSHS doesn’t mention or require a specific style or type of clinic as long as we are able to get the vaccine out as soon as possible,” Craine said.
She said people moved through the clinic at a steady pace, and lines never reached the lengths they can at drive-thru testing sites. The clinic ran smoothly, she said.
Ascension Providence Medical Center also continued to adapt its vaccination efforts as a vaccine hub in McLennan County, with a clinic Thursday. After initially focusing on its own staff, then other qualifying medical workers, the hospital launched a public-facing website where anyone can register for vaccination appointments when doses are available.
Online registration, located at healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/Vaccinations, opened Tuesday before filling up and closing. That registration option will most likely reopen on Tuesdays going forward, as the hospital receives more vaccine from the Department of State Health Services, spokesperson Danielle Hall said earlier this week. A statement from the hospital suggests eligible people “should check the website regularly for vaccine appointment availability or the opportunity to join the waitlist.”
Ascension Providence will also launch a pilot effort to vaccinate Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD employees who qualify under current state guidelines as part of phase 1B. Waco ISD has an estimated 650 eligible staff members, and Midway ISD has an estimated 350, according to a press release announcing the initiative Thursday. Like other efforts, the clinics will be by appointment only. The Waco ISD clinic is scheduled for Saturday, and the Midway ISD clinic is set for Thursday.
Providence has not provided information on how its 1,950-dose allotment will be divided among various groups.
According to the Department of State Health Services, 24 of the 600 vaccine doses allotted to the Waco Center for Youth spoiled.
The doses spoiled after remaining at room temperature for too long, said Christine Mann, spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. There are about 190 filled positions at Waco Center for Youth and 40 teenagers, Mann said. The rest of the center’s 600 doses were administered to other frontline workers, including Health and Human Services Commission employees, contract staff and Heart of Texas MHMR employees, she said.
Meanwhile, local health officials have warned that a recent decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the disease in McLennan County does not indicate the local spread of the coronavirus is under control.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 55 new cases Thursday in residents of the county, bringing total active cases to 711 and cumulative cases to 23,499. There are 89 people with COVID-19 in McLennan County hospitals, including 61 McLennan County residents and 20 on ventilators. An estimated 22,416 people locally have recovered from the disease. The health district announced Thursday that two more residents of the county have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 372.