Waco's Easter, Passover celebrations more open this year

A week after a Waco hospital recorded zero patients in treatment for COVID-19, many area houses of worship will celebrate Easter or Passover with varying degrees of precautions, but most clergy said their congregations will have lighter pandemic related restrictions this year than last year.

Last Friday, Ascension Providence Hospital recorded zero patients admitted for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began. Assessing Wednesday’s data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention place McLennan County at “low risk” of COVID-19 transmission.

Based on the improving health in the area, some Waco congregations will include masks and temperature checks with their Easter celebrations, while others conduct Holy Week services with no pandemic restrictions at all. One area synagogue canceled its usual community Passover Seder for the third year, but this year it is for good reasons.

After more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Jan. 21, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District data show a downward trend to some of the lowest daily new case numbers of the pandemic this week. The health district reported six new COVID-19 cases and three McLennan County residents hospitalized for the disease Thursday.

Many Waco clergy encourage congregants who feel comfortable to attend worship in-person this week.

“We want all our members to feel safe doing what they can for Holy Week this year," said Jimmy Hunter, pastor of Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Elm Avenue in Waco.

Staff and members of his church work hard to follow the CDC guidelines, Hunter said.

“We encourage people to attend worship in-person, if they’re able,” said Jeff Abshire, executive pastor of Antioch Community Church on North 20th Street in Waco. “Don’t come in-person if you’re not feeling well,”

Comparisons to last year

Temple Rodef Sholom in Waco has canceled its community Passover Seder this weekend for the third year in a row, but this time for good reasons, Cantor Monica O’Desky said.

“Now that they can travel, many member of our temple are spending Passover with their relatives and friends," O'Desky said. "So, we’re still not having a community Seder this year, but it’s because so many are healthy and will be out of town, not because of pandemic restrictions.”

This year Passover begins at sundown Friday. The cantor of a Jewish congregation leads the members in singing many of the traditional prayers during nearly all services.

“I recorded a video of an entire Passover Seder in 2020, and the past two years that’s all we had,” O’Desky said.

Members of the temple have assembled in-person Friday evenings for Sabbath services for many weeks recently, she said.

She said in many Jewish congregations, tradition calls for a Passover Seder with immediate family and close friends the first night of unleavened bread and a community Seder for the whole congregation the second night.

Toliver Chapel has loosened its pandemic precautions compared to last year.

“Last year we had Easter service in our parking lot,” Hunter said.

Toliver Chapel had rented a “zip-lift” and Hunter said he preached from up there.

“Members of our church surrounded me in their cars, with windows rolled down to hear my preaching,” he said. “And witness to the word, which would usually be shouting ‘Amen!’ or clapping, then was the beeping of car horns.”

This year Hunter said his congregation can assemble indoors for Easter Sunday service.

“We will still sanitize the pews and the sanctuary before and after the service,” Hunter said. “But our members can attend in person. Our ushers will check their temperature in the entry area of the church and give them masks if they don’t have their own before they enter the sanctuary.”

Many other churches are leaving precautions up to the decision of their members.

At Antioch Waco, Abshire said a handful of those who attend continue to wear masks.

“But since the pandemic, people continue to leave a couple of seats between families and groups who know each other well,” he said. “So, they are distancing on their own, as they feel comfortable and we don’t need to enforce that.”

It also helps that Antioch Waco has a large auditorium for people to spread out.

At First Spanish Assembly of God on Clay Avenue, Assistant Pastor Angel Alvarado said his church will not discriminate between masked and unmasked or vaccinated and unvaccinated for Holy Week and Easter this year.

“The Gospel is for everyone,” Alvarado said. All services are bilingual in Spanish and English and he said people are welcome to come to in-person services this weekend as they feel comfortable.

Easter was completely online for his church in 2020, Alvarado said.

“In 2021, we came back inside, but it was every other row of pews, and 6 feet between family groups for social distancing.”

For the Church Under the Bridge, which serves many poor and homeless people “as well those with Ph.Ds.,” Pastor Jimmy Dorrell said Holy Week services for his congregation are outdoors and people can mask or not as they want.

“For Easter our vans will pick our members who travel by foot or by bicycle up in their usual location and take them out to Camp Hope for Resurrection Sunday baptisms and picnic,” Dorrell said.

Church Under the Bridge will celebrate Easter at 1007 Camp Road, about 30 minutes from Waco on the Middle Bosque River on the way toward McGregor, Dorrell said.

At First Methodist Church of Waco, the Rev. Ryan Barnett said masking is optional and many activities proceed as normal.

“This year we’re moving ahead full speed,” Barnett said. “Last year we had COVID precautions including spacing, masking. This year Waco is in a different place at Easter. We’re thankful that health has improved in our community.”

He said First Methodist is moving forward with plans for Holy Week — 12 services in eight days at three locations. Barnett will preach at five of the services, he said.

“We have much to be thankful for,” Barnett said. “Our congregation is assembled and ready to celebrate.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.