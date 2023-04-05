The Texas Workforce Commission sharpened its pencil, charged its calculator and announced Waco’s job numbers for last year were seriously flawed, but in a good way.

It seems the commission’s annual revision process found 5,900 jobs locally it had not accounted for, reported Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly snapshot called the Greater Waco Economic Index using data dating to 2000.

His work is sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, and presented by Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kris Collins.

Ingham had warned, or perhaps informed, community leaders to expect changes in payroll numbers with the workforce commission’s regularly scheduled second look.

“Upward revisions are much preferred to downward revisions,” Ingham wrote in his report for February’s GWEI, released this week.

He said they can be caused by “corrected employer reports spanning a number of years, to employment originally included in the wrong area for a firm that has multiple locations, to any number of other possibilities.”

Ingham arrived at the 5,900-person undercount by combining 2022 seasonally adjusted and non-seasonally adjusted tallies.

The GWEI raw score in February was 152.6, which reflects the revised employment numbers. That is up from 147.2 in February last year.

Collins mentioned the undercount in her monthly report on economic development to McLennan County commissioners this week, suggesting it shows the local economy is sound and creating more jobs than first thought.

That was the good news in Ingham’s February report, but he also mentioned the GWEI was riddled with negatives. Downsides included losses in auto spending, hotel activity, new housing construction and existing home sales.

“The mainstay local economic indicators of general taxable spending and employment continue to reflect growth even though real spending is up by only 1.7% through the first two months of the year,” Ingham wrote.

Raw figures show $979 million was spent in January and February combined, up from $963 million a year earlier.

A bright spot appeared in the category of building permits issued. Their combined value in February reached $192.8 million, nearly 700% more than the $24.7 million in the same month last year. So far this year, permits totaling nearly $550 million in value have been secured, several for work related to riverfront development near Interstate 35 and Lake Brazos, where Baylor University is building a new basketball arena.

On the dim side, only 62 permits have been issued to build single-family homes through February, a more than 55% plunge from the 139 issued through February a year earlier. Existing home sales reached 183 in February, a 27% decline from the 251 in February a year ago. Only 339 homes changed hands in January and February, a 34% year-over-year decrease.

Home sales prices continue to surge. The norm was $323,868 in February, up nearly 13% from $286,840 in the same month last year.

“That’s a lot of information to digest, but the key takeaways are these: the greater Waco metro area economy contains more jobs than was previously thought per the strong upward revisions in the data over long periods of time, and job growth continues in 2023, though the rates of year-over-year growth may slow this year,” Ingham wrote. “Overall spending remains strong — the low growth rate thus far in 2023 is compared to a very strong beginning to 2022, and is poised to continue its growth in the year ahead.”

The prospect of a potential recession remains a “wildcard,” Ingham said.

“Economists are split on that possibility, though most continue to think the likelihood is relatively strong,” he wrote. “As to when, some panels surveyed are suggesting the U.S. may enter into recession in either the second or third quarters of the year.”