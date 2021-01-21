Waco's Girl Scouts teaming with Grubhub to sell cookies

Customers locally may order Girl Scout Cookies on Grubhub.com or on the Grubhub app. Local Scouts will track and fill orders and manage inventory using Grubhub technology. The ordering system will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, and Grubhub has agreed to waive all fees.

The local Girl Scout Cookie selling season ends Feb. 28.

In China Spring, Madelyn said 300 boxes of cookies now reside at her home on Austin Hines Drive. When those are gone, as they most assuredly will be, judging by Madelyn’s track record, she will get more.

Madelyn sold 1,250 boxes last year, an impressive total that punched her free ticket to Girl Scout Camp at Lake Belton’s Camp Kachina.

“I’m one of the top sellers, but other girls do sell more,” Madelyn said.

Madelyn’s mom, Amanda Rodriguez, said she feels comfortable with her daughter participating in this year’s cookie drive.

“I believe Girl Scouts is preparing girls to take precautions,” Rodriguez said. “They are following all state and local COVID-19 guidelines. The girls know the importance of keeping their masks on and staying 6 feet from customers. … Parents must accompany girls out in the community.”