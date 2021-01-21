Waco's Girl Scouts teaming with Grubhub to sell cookies

Madelyn Rodriguez, 11, is one sharp cookie.
The China Spring girl, a Girl Scout, knows how to sell Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs like nobody’s business. COVID-19 presents challenges, but that’s how the cookie crumbles, Madelyn said. She will adjust accordingly by placing a sales booth in her driveway at home.
Folks driving the neighborhood may stop to make purchases.
Her target customer, “is whoever buys them,” she said.
See, she has this cookie selling gig down to a science.
Madelyn, a three-year veteran of Girl Scouting, has joined Cadettes nationally, as well as the 15,000 members of the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, in honoring this annual rite of passage — as in, we dare anyone to pass right by these smiling faces and their stockpile of goodies sold for a good cause.
The pandemic means girls selling cookies face obstacles encountered by other small businesses, according to a press release from the Girl Scouts’ Emma Acosta.
For the first time, Girl Scouts of the United States of America announced it would collaborate with a national delivery service, Grubhub, to provide contactless delivery and pickup of their cookies. Acosta said the partnership highlights “the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program.”
Customers locally may order Girl Scout Cookies on Grubhub.com or on the Grubhub app. Local Scouts will track and fill orders and manage inventory using Grubhub technology. The ordering system will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, and Grubhub has agreed to waive all fees.
The local Girl Scout Cookie selling season ends Feb. 28.
In China Spring, Madelyn said 300 boxes of cookies now reside at her home on Austin Hines Drive. When those are gone, as they most assuredly will be, judging by Madelyn’s track record, she will get more.
Madelyn sold 1,250 boxes last year, an impressive total that punched her free ticket to Girl Scout Camp at Lake Belton’s Camp Kachina.
“I’m one of the top sellers, but other girls do sell more,” Madelyn said.
Madelyn’s mom, Amanda Rodriguez, said she feels comfortable with her daughter participating in this year’s cookie drive.
“I believe Girl Scouts is preparing girls to take precautions,” Rodriguez said. “They are following all state and local COVID-19 guidelines. The girls know the importance of keeping their masks on and staying 6 feet from customers. … Parents must accompany girls out in the community.”
Girl Scouts may place themselves outside retailers who allow it. Rodriguez said Madelyn will not exercise that option this year.
“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” Girl Scouts interim CEO Judith Batty said in a statement.
The New York Times reported cookie sales were underway last year when the pandemic was declared. Some girls created virtual cookie booths on social media. Others shipped orders or set up drive-thru pickup.
Girl Scouts nationwide sold more than 3 million boxes of cookies last year, with each girl selling an average of 287 boxes, Acosta said.
Boxes sell for $4 apiece, $5 for the gluten-free varieties.
Acosta said customers may visit www.gsctx.org for information about how to order from local troops and where cookie booths can be found.