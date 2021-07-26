Waco's hotel industry making a comeback as area faces Big 12 uncertainty

Comfort Suites general manager Ajai Patel shares Baumann's concern.

Magnolia Market's explosive growth left Waco in a lurch. Weekly attendance approached 30,000 pre-pandemic, and Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said Saturday "foot traffic at the Silos continues to increase at a steady rate."

Hotels went up or appeared on drawing boards. Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said three years ago 1,268 new hotel rooms were planned, permitted or under construction.

"While some of the hotel supply was needed and will be absorbed with growing demand, I am concerned about oversupply as a response," said Patel. "Many of the events that drive occupancy are a finite size and can't grow simply due to more hotel supply. Other events are not hostable by Waco for other reasons such as lack of airport access or lack of large meeting space."

He offered McLane Stadium as an example, saying, "It will not host twice as many fans just because there are twice as many hotel rooms available. So for those games where the stadium isn't selling out the city, there will be downward pressure on hotel rates as hotels compete for travelers."