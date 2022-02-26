Waco's Ira Walton, 99, recalled for battlefield service, table tennis prowess

Ira Walton, a decorated veteran of three wars and a commanding general of table tennis, is being remembered as a legend in his hometown of Waco, where he died Thursday at the age of 99.
Walton spent 31 years in the U.S. Army, starting when he was drafted into World War II in 1943, and continuing with service in combat zones in the wars in Korea and Vietnam. In that time Walton, a Black man, lived through the desegregation of the Army, won two Bronze Stars and retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3.
“He was one of a kind,” said Steve Hernandez, McLennan County veterans service officer. “You just don’t have those kinds of veterans cross your path much. I’m just glad I crossed paths with him.”
In Waco, where he returned to live for his last 48 years, Walton was known as much for his exploits at the tennis table as in the field of battle. He won 92 medals, mostly gold, in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, primarily for table tennis.
Walton remained active in senior sports until last year, when his health began to falter, said Jimmy Dorrell, longtime friend and table tennis partner. But Walton continued to drive and served as a grand marshal in the Veterans Day parade in November, Dorrell said. Family members said Walton was in and out of the hospital in the last couple of weeks.
Funeral arrangements are planned for March 12 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, with the time yet to be announced.
Dorrell got to know Walton some 50 years ago after Dorrell moved to Waco as a Baylor University student and decided to try his table tennis skills against some of the local aces in town.
Dorrell and Walton continued to play over the decades at the Waco Table Tennis Club, and Walton’s family members have volunteered at Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge, which Dorrell founded.
“We had a friendship at the deepest level,” he said. “He was the kindest man. He never had negative things to say. He wouldn’t ever brag. He would go to the Golden Age Games and bring his trophy back, but he would never brag about it. His kindness, gentleness and deep concern for others is what I’ll remember. He went through those horrible years of racism, segregated by color in the Army, but there was never anger or bitterness.”
Walton was a state tennis champion as a student at the all-black A.J. Moore High School in Waco, and earned a tennis scholarship to Paul Quinn College, where he learned table tennis. But his family’s financial struggle caused him to drop out to work with his mother at a Waco laundry, then at a hat factory.
He was drafted in 1943 and entered the Army Air Corps, narrowly disqualified from a spot with the all-Black Tuskegee Airmen because of his hay fever. He was transferred to the Army and went through jungle and invasion training, advancing to corporal before the war ended in 1945.
He continued to serve in Europe and then in Washington, D.C., as part of an all-Black trucking company that was soon sent to Korea to transport troops, ammunition, food and dead bodies.
In a 2017 interview with VAntage Point, a Department of Veterans Affairs publication, he said the company was mostly segregated even after President Truman’s 1947 order to desegregate the military, though a few whites were added.
“Out there in the field, they could treat you pretty bad,” Walton said in the interview. “(Racism) was just something you accepted; something you faced.”
Walton was never injured in his military career but saw close calls with bombing in both Korea and Vietnam.
Walton was deployed to war zones in Vietnam in 1967 and 1970 as a chief warrant officer for an engineering battalion. There he won a Bronze Star for his actions in October 1968, when his engineering company helped repel Viet Cong attackers.
Returning to Texas in 1971, Walton was stationed at Fort Hood and was promoted to chief warrant officer 3, a rank that his superiors agreed was overdue.
"Senior officers were recognizing him and trying to bring him up to management level," said Walton's son-in-law, Jeff Wilson. "It says a lot about him that he had the encouragement from seniors officers."
Walton moved to Waco upon his military retirement in 1974 and went to work for the Veterans Affairs Regional Office until 1988.
Dannyele Wilson, a granddaughter, lived with Walton in the early 2010s while she was attending Baylor University. She calls him the "patriarch" and hub of their large family.
"Grandpa was an example to all of us of what hard work, selflessness, generosity and courage look like," she said.