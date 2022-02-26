Waco's Ira Walton, 99, recalled for battlefield service, table tennis prowess

Funeral arrangements are planned for March 12 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, with the time yet to be announced.

Dorrell got to know Walton some 50 years ago after Dorrell moved to Waco as a Baylor University student and decided to try his table tennis skills against some of the local aces in town.

Dorrell and Walton continued to play over the decades at the Waco Table Tennis Club, and Walton’s family members have volunteered at Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge, which Dorrell founded.

“We had a friendship at the deepest level,” he said. “He was the kindest man. He never had negative things to say. He wouldn’t ever brag. He would go to the Golden Age Games and bring his trophy back, but he would never brag about it. His kindness, gentleness and deep concern for others is what I’ll remember. He went through those horrible years of racism, segregated by color in the Army, but there was never anger or bitterness.”

Walton was a state tennis champion as a student at the all-black A.J. Moore High School in Waco, and earned a tennis scholarship to Paul Quinn College, where he learned table tennis. But his family’s financial struggle caused him to drop out to work with his mother at a Waco laundry, then at a hat factory.