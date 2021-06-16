Waco's Juneteenth parade flips route in return for big weekend

Saturday’s Juneteenth Parade may make a change in direction from last year’s parade, but it continues another direction from last year: moving toward a larger community celebration of the holiday.

Rachel Pate, parade organizer and vice president for economic development for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s parade will start downtown at Heritage Square, proceed along Washington and Elm avenues, take a short detour on Turner, Rose and McKeen streets, then back onto Elm Avenue and its destination of the old Paul Quinn campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

That reverses the direction of past Juneteenth parades, which generally started at the Quinn campus and moved down Elm Avenue to downtown. The change was due in part to Elm construction, but also puts parade participants in East Waco at the finish in time for other activities such as the NAACP Community Event at nearby Wilbert Austin Sr. Park and the Family Fun Day at Cameron Park East, she noted.

Organizers of last year’s parade were several weeks into preparing for an expanded parade when citywide COVID-19 precautions announced in mid-March altered its size and operation. This year finds the parade with more than 50 businesses, community organizations, social groups and schools already signed up and more expected this week.