Waco's mammoth puppets born in pandemic now parade-ready

It took some 72,000 years for the poor creatures buried in flood sediments at the site of the Waco Mammoth National Monument to see the light of day again.

Bearing that in mind, the process of creating two mammoth puppets for use at the site and in community parades was a relatively short one.

Since work began early last year on a pair of not-quite-life-size Columbian mammoth puppets, funded by an arts grant through Creative Waco, the project has seen one setback after another.

Connally High School theater director and artist Mandy Conner took over the project after its originator, James White, moved away. Then the pandemic threw a curveball, making it difficult to work on the giant puppet in her high school classroom.

"It was quite a challenge," said Conner, who is now leaving Connally for a theater position at China Spring Independent School District. "I would get started on it, then we would have to move to virtual classes. There were lots of obstacles with the the pandemic and teaching virtually and being quarantined."

Conner persisted, with occasional help from her students, who stood in as puppeteers. Each of the mammoths requires two people to stand inside and essentially "wear" the puppet, which is made of PVC pipe, burlap, foam and papier mache.