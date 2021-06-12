Waco's mammoth puppets born in pandemic now parade-ready

It took some 72,000 years for the poor creatures buried in flood sediments at the site of the Waco Mammoth National Monument to see the light of day again.
Bearing that in mind, the process of creating two mammoth puppets for use at the site and in community parades was a relatively short one.
Since work began early last year on a pair of not-quite-life-size Columbian mammoth puppets, funded by an arts grant through Creative Waco, the project has seen one setback after another.
Connally High School theater director and artist Mandy Conner took over the project after its originator, James White, moved away. Then the pandemic threw a curveball, making it difficult to work on the giant puppet in her high school classroom.
"It was quite a challenge," said Conner, who is now leaving Connally for a theater position at China Spring Independent School District. "I would get started on it, then we would have to move to virtual classes. There were lots of obstacles with the the pandemic and teaching virtually and being quarantined."
Conner persisted, with occasional help from her students, who stood in as puppeteers. Each of the mammoths requires two people to stand inside and essentially "wear" the puppet, which is made of PVC pipe, burlap, foam and papier mache.
The puppet, which was presented to the Mayborn Museum and the mammoth site late last month, was one of three funded by a $10,000 grant Creative Waco received from Mid-America Arts Alliance. White and artist P.J. Kelly created a flock of giant grackles for Keep Waco Beautiful, and Allan Ware created a giant wiener dog for Animal Birth Control Clinic and Fuzzy Friends.
Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond said the idea was to enliven local parades with artistic puppets, and she is hoping to expand the menagerie with more giant puppets.
"My hope is that Waco will become known for its giant puppets," Bond said.
She said the mammoth puppet may have its debut at the June 19 Juneteenth Parade if she can assemble volunteers to operate it. Anyone with interest in volunteering may contact Creative Waco at info@creativewaco.com.