Waco's Martin Luther King Jr. Day events through the decades

Waco City Council Member Lawrence Johnson lays a wreath at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 1999 in honor of the civil rights leader. Johnson led the charge to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid city holiday and rename Lake Brazos Parkway as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the mid-1990s. He died last month.
Edward Jones, 7, and his mother, Elaine, hold candles as they participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. vigil in 1998.
A photo from the late 1980s shows a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march.
Alice Pollard, seen here at the 2010 event, was an organizer of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March. Pollard died in 2019.
A photo thought to be from the early 1990s shows a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march across the Waco Suspension Bridge.
Monroe Nichols, 14, leads a song with other youth from Bracks Chapel United Methodist Church during a 1998 vigil at the Suspension Bridge.
Participants in the MLK Peace March sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as they walk across the Waco Suspension Bridge.
Jordan Simmons, 8, Jazmyn Meeker, 8, and Jaylyn Meeker, 8, march with signs along with dozens of others during the Annual Zeta/Sigma MLK Peace March across the Waco Suspension Bridge in 2010.
Pat Chisolm-Miller carries a wreath that will be laid at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 2015. She is now a county commissioner.
Jamya Brown, 7, left, and Treniti Freeman,5, right, cross the Waco Suspension Bridge while caring a sign honoring Martin Luther King Jr., during the annual march and remembrance.
H-E-B employees Hunter Solano, Miranda Martinez, left, and Magen Young, center, paint a home on Alexander Avenue in 2015 as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Children march at the 2015 event.
The Waco community started publicly honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. soon after the slain civil rights leader’s birthday became a national holiday in 1983. Community leaders Lester and Coque Gibson organized a candlelight vigil, and the tradition expanded to include a wreath-laying at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a peace march across the Waco Suspension Bridge.
In the last decade, MLK Day has also been a day of service for volunteers. The celebration has been muted by a pandemic this year but will continue in a mostly online format.
A virtual program by the Waco NAACP will start at 10 a.m. Monday, accessible through a Zoom link that can be obtained by sending an email to waconaacp@gmail.com. A virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, and a Zoom link can be requested at ogr@baylor.edu.
